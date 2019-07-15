This summer marks Paxful’s fourth birthday and our entire team is just beaming with excitement. Thanks to you and all of our loyal customers, we’ve been able to reach milestones and accomplish things our founders once only dreamed of.

With constantly improving product functionality, fresh feature updates, and the launch of our mobile app, we’ve taken the lead in changing the landscape of peer-to-peer finance. Our many partnerships with incredible fintech companies and fellow P2P finance warriors across the globe have allowed us to break into emerging markets and extend our reach to people from all corners of the world. Our #BuiltWithBitcoin initiative has enabled us to continue our charitable efforts and use bitcoin as a means to give back. We’re proud and happy to say that Paxful has recently opened a second school in Rwanda. These are just a few things you’ve helped us achieve and it goes without saying that there are only greater things to come.

In true Paxful fashion, we decided to kick off our fabulous four in style by giving away some bitcoin and branded merchandise. All you have to do is share with us your #PaxfulStory. Check out the details of the giveaway below.

Promo Period: 07/15/2019 to 07/19/2019 How to Participate: Follow @paxful on our Twitter or Facebook page. Share your #PaxfulStory in a tweet. Include the hashtag #PaxfulBdayGiveaway. Prize: We will do a lucky draw to determine the following winners:

– 10 winners who will split a pool of $100 USD worth of BTC, with $10 USD each

– 10 winners who will each win Paxful merchandise. We will announce winners every day until the promo period ends. Terms and Conditions Participants must have or create a Paxful account.

Follow Paxful’s official Twitter account (@paxful)

Tweet your Paxful Story, and include #PaxfulStory and #PaxfulBdayGiveaway

Only entries submitted between July 15, 2019, at 7:00 AM (EST) to July 19, 2019, at 7:00 PM (EST) will be counted as valid.

Maximum of 1 prize per entrant. Participants are highly discouraged to use multiple accounts to enter as this will result to disqualify the entry.

No transfer of prize to a third party is permitted. If your country is ineligible to receive merchandise due to shipping restrictions, we may ask to replace it with a BTC equivalent, which will be communicated at the time.

Prize winners will be solely responsible for all applicable federal, state and local taxes on the prize awarded unless otherwise required by law. All other expenses on the receipt and use of the prize not specifically mentioned herein are solely the responsibility of the winner(s).

Any portion of a prize not accepted by winner(s) will be forfeited. Winner’s Paxful username and wallet address will be shown on winner’s list which will be distributed upon request and as required by law.

All entrants, as a condition of entry, agree to be bound by these Official Rules. *Twitter does not sponsor or endorse Sponsor or the Sweepstakes. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Twitter. You understand that you are providing your information to the Sponsor and not to Twitter. By participating via the Twitter platform, participants are also subject to Twitter’s privacy policy and terms of use, which can be found at www.twitter.com/privacy and https://twitter.com/tos.

Thank you for joining us in celebrating and remember to give yourself a big hug, a pat on the back, or pour yourself a drink because this year has been a major win for us all (and it’s not even over yet!). As always, stay tuned to our socials for updates and be on the lookout for more exciting news coming soon!