The company appoints a new Regional Manager and sponsors the BLOCKDeFi-2020 Conference

September 7, 2020, Lagos, Nigeria – Global peer-to-peer bitcoin marketplace, Paxful, has plans to strengthen operations in Nigeria with a physical presence in Lagos which will be manned by employees dedicated to the Nigerian market. The country is the company’s leading market in terms of volume and number of users.

On their expansion in Nigeria, Tugba Abadan, Head of Africa & Middle East for Paxful said, “Our decision to expand operations in Nigeria enables us to listen to our users more carefully and to continually ensure that their concerns are addressed.”

The company has already appointed a Regional Manager for Nigeria while other positions are being filled. Nena Nwachukwu, Nigeria Regional Manager for Paxful, is an expert in the Bitcoin industry with nearly a decade of experience in the field. She will be responsible for managing business operations, strategic partnerships, improving awareness, and creating educational content for the business.

In addition, Abadan said, “We’re excited to appoint a Regional Manager to take charge of the operations in Nigeria. This not only allows us to actively look for local FinTech partners to work with, but also create better accessibility for users and allow us to execute our plans for the market effectively. ”

Additionally, the company will be putting extra efforts into educating the market about the opportunities that Crypto presents through conferences and the Paxful Peer Program, Nwachukwu said, “We have several sponsorships planned. To start, we are the premium sponsor of the forthcoming BLOCKDeFi-2020 conference, a fully virtual live conference slated for September 12th and 13th, 2020. I and Paxful’s co-founder and CPO Artur Schaback will be speaking at the conference.”

Paxful began operations in 2015 and is an escrow service, marketplace, and digital wallet in one. The company facilitates the sharing economy and frictionless cryptocurrency commerce, enabling users to buy and sell bitcoin via more than 300 diﬀerent payment methods, including gift cards, cash deposits, online wallets, debit and credit cards.