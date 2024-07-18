We are so back, but why did Paxful shut down temporarily?

In 2023, more than 10 million Paxful users got the news their beloved crypto peer-to-peer marketplace was pausing operations with this comment:
“Paxful will be suspending its marketplace; we are not sure if it will come back.”
Today, Paxful is a thriving payment network facilitating billions of dollars of trade across over 150 countries annually. It offers more than 450 ways to buy and sell Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies without requiring a bank account.
It’s hard to imagine now, but when former CEO Ray Youssef sent that email in early 2023, Paxful was in a very different position. The P2P platform, trusted by millions since 2015, has had an uncertain future.
Luckily, a small team saw Paxful’s promise. They assembled a board of directors and recruited a seasoned business leader with deep cryptocurrency experience, who has since assembled a team of global experts to build an inclusive financial system.
While we think the story of the business we’re building now is most interesting, learning from and being transparent about where we came from is essential. That’s why we’re sharing Paxful’s turnaround story with you here. Let’s dive in!
Launched in 2015 in New York, Paxful rose from a two-person startup to a global phenomenon ubiquitous among Bitcoin and cryptocurrency users. Ray Youssef and Artur Schaback founded the platform, which quickly gained traction as the go-to P2P marketplace.
Over the following years, Paxful grew to millions of users and exceeded over $5 billion in trade volume. While early growth came from the USA, Paxful became wildly popular in the Global South, where good ways of saving, moving, and earning money were otherwise limited.
Since our founding, Paxful has become and remains the preferred platform for secure P2P cryptocurrency access—and, by extension, global financial inclusion. Paxful has also championed social outreach efforts by partnering with various non-profit organizations to provide scholarships and other resources to underprivileged and underbanked communities.
In April 2023, following the departure of key personnel and against the backdrop of a public founder dispute, the Paxful founders paused marketplace operations.
The shutdown lasted only one (very eventful) month, during which a board of directors was assembled, a new CEO was appointed, and the present Paxful team began to join. After many improvements to safety, security, and support, our P2P marketplace again lit up the world in May 2023.
Paxful is back and more committed than ever to building a financial system for the 100%. The proof is in our work.
Our team has been heads down improving Paxful’s marketplace, products, compliance, safety, and support – but here are just a few of the highlights you might have noticed:
Though the shutdown and transition were hectic, Paxful today is run by a professional management team, a 24/7 global support team that constantly improves our products, a rigorous compliance program, and a dedicated community team that is attentive to customer feedback.
We’re constantly innovating and have some exciting things in the pipeline. We are working on the following changes to create a better experience for all users:
Building for and with our users is a hallmark of our new direction. We listen closely and ship updates quickly based on feedback you share across X, Telegram, and Discord. If you’re as invested in Paxful’s success as we are, join the Paxful community on any (or all) channel and let us know how we can help you grow in our marketplace.
Paxful is a marketplace where people can buy and sell cryptocurrencies directly with each other. You can get digital money instantly and pay with debit, credit, cash, and any currency.
