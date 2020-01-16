Last year we made a commitment to protect honest Paxful customers. After hiring a best-in-class compliance team and implementing a global anti-money laundering program which includes a risk-based verification process, trading on our platform became even safer. We’ve entered 2020 stronger than ever and have no plans to slow down anytime soon.

In addition to sharpening our knives against those who attempt fraudulent activity on Paxful, we’ve introduced a new industry-leading control that will further ensure secure trading for our users. Using blockchain analytics, Paxful will now proactively block transactions to high-risk addresses. This means that if a Paxful user decides to send funds to an external wallet that has been flagged by our team of experts as being high-risk, the transaction will automatically be blocked and the user will be notified immediately. Not only does this provide a safer trading environment, but it also significantly lowers risk exposure and protects the Paxful brand.

Rest assured that our aim is and will continue to be providing a simple, fair, and secure platform and keeping our honest customers safe. Stay tuned for more exciting updates and as always, feel free to drop us a line if you have any questions.