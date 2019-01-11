The Paxful family is thrilled to announce a new partnership and kiosk integration with a fast emerging cryptocurrency wallet HubrisOne. Based in the United Kingdom, HubrisOne’s aim is to be an all-in-one crypto wallet that would make digital currency trading a manageable and mainstream experience. Despite being founded only two years ago in 2017, it has already tripled the number of users to 100,000 this year. Moving forward with Paxful, this exciting partnership plans to spread the news of crypto to an even wider audience.

With HubrisOne’s Paxful’s Virtual Kiosk integration, you will be automatically redirected to Paxful’s homepage when you click on the “Buy and Sell Bitcoin” tab on the top on HubrisOne’s homepage. HubrisOne makes it easy to manage your cryptocurrency assets by combining crypto wallets, fiat currency accounts and smart analytics in one app, making cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology mainstream.

The HubrisOne app is available on Google Play and Apple Store. The main features include:

Non-Custodial Wallets

Multiple Fiat Deposit and Withdrawal Options

Instantly Exchange hundreds of Coins and Tokens

Paying Friends & Family With Email Address & Phone Number

Integrated Cryptocurrency Portfolio

Cryptocurrency-backed Fiat Lending

Track News & Market Prices

Integrated Smart Analytics

Earn HBRS Token Rewards and Rebates

Face & Thumbprint ID Security (on devices with this capability)

With Additional Features Constantly Added To The Platform

HubrisOne Foundation is focused on knowledge, education, and the adoption of blockchain and crypto. Paxful is honored to partner with this growing platform and is excited to see what else is in store.

If you have any questions regarding this partnership or anything else, don’t hesitate to reach out at [email protected] or [email protected]