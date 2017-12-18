It’s been brought to our attention that a website operating in Nigeria uses this name to scam some of our users: paxful.com.ng. It has been reported by unsuspecting users and we want to let everyone know that this is not us.

How the scam works

The website itself gives information on trading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. However, the reports that came in said that this website offers to buy and sell crypto through WhatsApp. Because there’s no escrow to protect you, the buyers and sellers on that platform run away with your money. This is something they’re doing on their own and we have no affiliation with this website.

Because we’re the world’s leading people-powered marketplace, we put a lot of time and effort into creating a safe trading environment for all our users. This includes our high-security escrow service, state-of-the-art blockchain analysis tools, and two-factor authentication.

Sites like these will always try to use our name to lure unsuspecting victims into their traps, so make sure you’re on the right website—paxful.com—before starting any trades.

What to do if you get scammed

If you’ve fallen victim to the scam on this site, please feel free to contact us and we’ll do everything we can to help.

We’re doing everything in our power to make sure that this site gets taken down as soon as possible.