In true Paxful fashion, we’re starting out the new year with a bang. We’re beyond excited to announce that Paxful has been chosen by Built In NYC as one of the best midsize companies to work for in 2020!

Built In is, of course, an online community that helps tech professionals stay on top of the latest news and trends, expand their networks, and carve out futures at companies they really believe in. With a reach of over 1 million visitors per month, they have become a cultural hub for tech startups. Recently, Built In expanded its services to include Los Angeles, Chicago, and more cities across the US.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our 2020 honorees. Built In aims to change lives by connecting talented tech professionals with jobs they were born to do,” said Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO and Co-Founder of Built In. “These companies have become part of that mission because they stand for more than just the work they’re doing. They stand for their people and purpose.”

Paxful is driven by passion. Our founders started the company dreaming of a financially inclusive future by way of bitcoin and we are proud to say that to this day, we’re steadily working towards that goal. We want our work to show that cryptocurrencies can bring about good and open doors for people all over the world, especially the unbanked and underbanked. One such example is our #BuiltWithBitcoin initiative, which aims to build 100 schools throughout Africa funded fully by bitcoin. These milestones give the Paxful team purpose and incredible meaning to the hard work we put in

The entire Paxful family is both honored and delighted that our efforts to create a great working atmosphere have not gone unnoticed. We would like to extend a warm thank you to our hardworking employees for always giving it their all, to the millions of Paxful users worldwide for faithfully walking alongside us, and Built In for recognizing us with this wonderful honor.

To wrap up, we’d like to conclude by saying that we’re hiring! We hope to meet with many more applicants that share in the vision and passion we have for financial freedom. Peer-to-peer finance is the future!