In a strategic move to expand crypto offerings, popular peer-to-peer platform is integrated on to Bspin online Casino

Paxful, a peer-to-peer bitcoin marketplace that aims to provide financial inclusion around the globe and Bspin an online crypto betting platform announced today a partnership to provide seamless cryptocurrency betting on the Bspin platform.

Paxful has made a reputation as a global bitcoin trading platform that offers convenient and practical features for its users. Among one of those features is an integrated payment solution system called the Paxful Kiosk. Through the Paxful Kiosk, Bspin Casino has integrated Paxful’s peer-to-peer marketplace, to provide a better online crypto betting platform for their current and future users. The company believes in providing an exceptional and legitimate online gaming experience to its users.

With this integration, Bspin will now offer an online betting platform where interested players and gamers can continuously play and buy/use crypto. Bspin, with this partnership, ensures a more secure platform that is driven by players’ desires and needs. This integration will also upgrade the platform’s betting software, offering a quicker more seamless experience.

“Payment options have always been a crucial part of any gaming operation and being able to offer hundreds of different ways to fund your BTC wallet on Bspin with Paxful’s P2P marketplace it will give global access to our players with a single integration,” said the Bspin team.

“We’re excited to partner with Bspin and at the chance to enter a new sector of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, said Ray Youssef, CEO, and co-founder of Paxful. “With this next endeavor, we can help add a level of trust and transparency to the crypto betting community.”

The unification of these platforms will usher in a new wave of confidence towards crypto-centric betting platforms all around the globe and can be accessed by thousands of Bspin players.

–

About Paxful: Paxful’s mission is to give people a simple, fair, and secure platform for trading bitcoin. They aim to bring financial inclusion to the underbanked and unbanked through peer-to-peer finance. Every user gets a free digital wallet that lets them send, receive, and store bitcoin. They’re cutting out the middleman with their secure escrow service and provide help to their users with 24/7 customer support system.

About Bspin: Bspin is an online crypto betting platform formed and developed by experienced designers and gaming faculty. With more than 500 games available in one platform, Bspin boasts a wide variety of online games for its users. BSPIN.io is an idea from a like-minded group of professionals that hand-picked the best engineers with crypto backgrounds to develop a global platform where users can play in a fair and fun online platform. Bspin aims to serve gamers all over the world through a secure platform that does not come with disabling restrictions.