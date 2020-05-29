Throughout the month of June, we’ll be hosting a series of free virtual sessions to showcase how you can maximize opportunities in the current bitcoin economy.
You’ll be hearing insights from leading Africa-focused crypto entrepreneurs, social enterprises, and other industry professionals.
Join us to learn more about the crypto industry and get a chance to win 20 USD worth of bitcoin after each session!
Here’s what we’ll be discussing:
If you have questions for Ray and Artur, use #AskPaxful to let them know!