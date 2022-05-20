We’re excited to announce that we’re partnering with Opera, the multi-platform web browser, to bring easier Bitcoin transactions to Africa. Starting today, Opera for Android will allow its users to make Bitcoin purchases directly from Opera’s integrated Crypto Wallet.

With Paxful as its onramp, users will no longer need a credit card to buy Bitcoin. They’ll now have access to over 350 payment options including bank transfers, e-wallets, gift cards, and more as long as they have an account connected with a local phone service provider, such as Safaricom or Airtel. Additionally, Opera for Android offers advanced privacy features like a free browser VPN, ad-blocker, and online tracking protection.

To get started, all you need to do is head to your Opera profile and select Crypto Wallet. Here, you can select Bitcoin, click Buy, and choose from the thousands of offers available from some of Paxful’s most trusted traders.

This new Bitcoin onramp through Paxful will also be available in: