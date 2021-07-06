Introducing the all-new Paxful Rewards Program! Unlock new platform perks, earn more BTC by inviting new users to the platform, and enjoy tons of motivating rewards when you become part of the Trader and Peer Programs.

💪 Level up your crypto adventure as a trader

By joining the Trader Program, you can enjoy exciting platform perks as you move up the ladder.

Power Trader Expert Trader New badge to let traders know you’re a trusted user ⭐ ⭐️ Priority support ⭐️ ⭐️ Early access to new features ⭐️ ⭐️ Ability to start a dispute instantly ⭐️ ⭐️ Eligibility to have your offers featured on the marketplace ⭐️ Sell offer promotions ⭐️ ⭐️ No bond required for gift card offers ⭐️ ⭐️ Higher margin limits ⭐️ ⭐️ Have a dedicated account manager ⭐️ Customized fees ⭐️

Being part of the Trader Program allows you to enjoy awesome perks and boost your trading experience even further. The best thing about it? All you have to do is trade.

🤝 Do more (and earn more) as a Peer

The Peer Program allows you to expand your crypto network and level up your income as you bring more people to Paxful. It has three levels: Peer, Ambassador, and Associate.

Peer Ambassador Associate New badge to let traders know you’re a trusted user ⭐ ⭐ ⭐️ Earn 5 USD in BTC per referral ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ Boost your Affiliate earnings ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ Priority support ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ Participate in exclusive giveaways ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ Eligibility to have your offers featured on the marketplace ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ Receive Paxful branded merchandise ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ Early access to new features ⭐ ⭐ Have a dedicated account manager ⭐ ⭐ Earn 150 USD in BTC every Month ⭐

Challenge accepted

Ready to reach new heights in your trading career? Apply to become a Peer and unleash your inner entrepreneur by leading your very own crypto community and adding more cash into your income.

Want to unlock more exciting rewards as you trade? Take note of the following requirements and join the Paxful Trader Program today.

Earn the Power Trader badge by having:

An ID and address verified Paxful account

At least 250 successful trades in the last 90 days

A good behavior score*

An account that is not in a banned, frozen, or suspended state

Get your Expert Trader badge by having:

An ID and address verified Paxful account

At least 1,000 successful trades in the last 90 days

A good behavior score*

An account that is not in a banned, frozen, or suspended state

We also automatically enroll traders who are in good standing and meet all these requirements. Note that it’s important to comply with Paxful’s Terms of Service to qualify for the Paxful Rewards Program.

Want to enjoy the best of both worlds? Explore the Paxful Rewards Program to jumpstart and grow your crypto trading journey right away. Good luck!

*Paxful considers good behavior to be honest trading, prompt release times, keeping the trade on Paxful, etc. You can refer to our Terms of Services for more information on what is acceptable on the marketplace.