Introducing the all-new Paxful Rewards Program! Unlock new platform perks, earn more BTC by inviting new users to the platform, and enjoy tons of motivating rewards when you become part of the Trader and Peer Programs. 

Paxful Rewards Program
💪 Level up your crypto adventure as a trader

By joining the Trader Program, you can enjoy exciting platform perks as you move up the ladder. 

New badge to let traders know you’re a trusted user ⭐️
Priority support ⭐️ ⭐️
Early access to new features ⭐️ ⭐️
Ability to start a dispute instantly ⭐️ ⭐️
Eligibility to have your offers featured on the marketplace ⭐️
Sell offer promotions ⭐️ ⭐️
No bond required for gift card offers ⭐️ ⭐️
Higher margin limits ⭐️ ⭐️
Have a dedicated account manager ⭐️
Customized fees ⭐️

 

 

Being part of the Trader Program allows you to enjoy awesome perks and boost your trading experience even further. The best thing about it? All you have to do is trade.

🤝  Do more (and earn more) as a Peer

The Peer Program allows you to expand your crypto network and level up your income as you bring more people to Paxful. It has three levels: Peer, Ambassador, and Associate. 

New badge to let traders know you’re a trusted user ⭐️
Earn 5 USD in BTC per referral
Boost your Affiliate earnings
Priority support
Participate in exclusive giveaways
Eligibility to have your offers featured on the marketplace
Receive Paxful branded merchandise
Early access to new features
Have a dedicated account manager
Earn 150 USD in BTC every Month

 

Challenge accepted 

Ready to reach new heights in your trading career? Apply to become a Peer and unleash your inner entrepreneur by leading your very own crypto community and adding more cash into your income. 

Want to unlock more exciting rewards as you trade? Take note of the following requirements and join the Paxful Trader Program today. 

Earn the Power Trader badge by having:

  • An ID and address verified Paxful account
  • At least 250 successful trades in the last 90 days
  • A good behavior score*
  • An account that is not in a banned, frozen, or suspended state

Get your Expert Trader badge by having:

  • An ID and address verified Paxful account
  • At least 1,000 successful trades in the last 90 days
  • A good behavior score*
  • An account that is not in a banned, frozen, or suspended state

We also automatically enroll traders who are in good standing and meet all these requirements. Note that it’s important to comply with Paxful’s Terms of Service to qualify for the Paxful Rewards Program.

Want to enjoy the best of both worlds? Explore the Paxful Rewards Program to jumpstart and grow your crypto trading journey right away. Good luck! 

*Paxful considers good behavior to be honest trading, prompt release times, keeping the trade on Paxful, etc. You can refer to our Terms of Services for more information on what is acceptable on the marketplace.