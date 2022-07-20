The list of Paxful’s payment methods is one that’s constantly growing. By adding new ways to pay, more people (especially the unbanked) have access to the financial freedom they need—allowing them to finally participate in the transactions they were previously denied.

Here are the newest additions to the roster—check them out and maybe you’ll find a new payment method to be your favorite.

Five new online wallets

With over one million users, Lemon is one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency wallets in Argentina. You can download the app on both iOS and Android, start trading, and even get a physical Lemon Card.

Now that we’ve added it to the roster of payment options, you can now use your Lemon account to buy, sell, and trade Bitcoin on Paxful.

Tap is a new fintech wallet in Argentina that allows users to pay for their utilities and services at a discounted price. The wallet’s got over 500,000 users and is quickly growing in the country.

On Paxful, you can use your Tap Wallet to get your start in Bitcoin by heading to the Buy Bitcoin page and typing Tap on the search bar for a list of payment options.

FriMi is one of the most popular mobile banking applications in Sri Lanka, allowing its users to send and receive money, pay bills, and even earn interest on their savings. The best part is that you only need a mobile number to get started. It currently has over 100,000 users and is growing fast in the country.

FriMi is just one of the newest online wallet options we’ve added to the roster of payment methods, so be sure to check it out to get started in Bitcoin today.

eZcash is a digital wallet that allows users to pay, receive, send remittances, buy products, and many more. It’s partnered with popular global money operators and operates under the license from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL)—a network that accounts for over 16 million subscribers across Dialog, Etisalat, and Hutch and over 20,000 merchant partners around the island.

Through eZcash, many of the unbanked in Sri Lanka are able to participate in everyday transactions. It also allows them to buy Bitcoin on Paxful, opening up doors for even more income and real-use case opportunities.

WePay is a mobile app that opens users to easier digital payments through a Sampath bank account, credit card, or any other bank credit or debit card. The app will allow users to make all bill payments, third-party money transfers, QR-based merchant payments, and more. Additionally, it opens users up to over 100 billers with no transaction fees.

With the app being available on both iOS and Android, many can now get their start in Bitcoin with just a few taps on their smartphones.

More gift card options

Gift cards are some of the most popular payment methods on Paxful—they’re simple, easy, and convenient. The variety of gift cards on Paxful is already vast, but we’ve added three new ones to make trading on the platform even easier:

Chewy is an online marketplace for pet supplies ranging from pet food, toys, treats, litter, aquariums, pet supplements, and so much more.



Their gift e-gift cards are fully customizable, allowing you to pick a design, amounts ranging from 25-500 USD, and even an editable gift message.

Petco is a health and wellness company for your pet, focusing on improving your life, the lives of your pets, and all the Petco partners.



Petco’s gift cards can come in either digital or physical form with an editable gift message.

Similar to Chewy and Petco, Petsmart is an online pet supply store that allows you to shop for pet food, toys, treats, decor, and more.



At Petsmart, you can purchase and send gift cards via mail or email, meaning that they come in both physical and digital forms.



These three gift cards are part of big pet supply companies and now, they’re tradeable on the Paxful marketplace—all you need to do is search for the name of the gift card among the list of payment options and find the trade that suits you best.

More payment methods, more freedom

With over 450 payments now available on Paxful, you now have everything you need to get your start in Bitcoin. Additionally, you can enjoy all the benefits that come alongside it: more efficient payments, cheaper remittances, viable means of wealth preservation, and more.

Try these payment methods out today!

*Paxful has no relation to Lemon, Tap, FriMi, eZcash, WePay, Chewy, Petco, Petsmart or any other payment method. We make no claims about being supported by or supporting these services. Their respective wordmarks and trademarks belong to them alone.