Most of our users earn money by buying and selling bitcoin through great opportunities on the platform. To get them, you must earn your fellow traders’ trust by ensuring that you’re an honest and trustworthy trading partner with a good reputation.

It’s important to note that there are no shortcuts to reaching excellent trading outcomes—not even buying a Paxful account with many positive reviews. For those who’ve come across some offers around the web that say “Paxful account for sale,” here are some obvious reasons why buying one is never a smart idea.

1. It’s against our Terms of Service

Before you can use Paxful’s services, you’re required to provide personal information upon creating an account to verify your identity, including your name, address, and date of birth, to name a few.

We collect this information to protect every user and the platform against possible malicious activities like money laundering, terrorist financing, fraud, and other forms of financial crime.

When you buy a Paxful account, you’re using someone else’s identity, account history, and other trade information—this is a form of fraud and is against Paxful’s Terms of Service. Such malicious activities are prohibited on any website or platform. But what’s the worst that could happen, right?

Well, that account you bought can be suspended and you can be referred to law enforcement agencies for further investigation! We’re pretty sure that’s something you wouldn’t want.

2. You can’t be 100% sure about the account’s history

Since you’re using someone else’s account and identity, you can only know so much about how the original account owner completed their past trades. Chances are: the account is built on fake reputation, or the owner has committed scams and frauds and is just trying to get away from the consequences and let someone else get penalized.

If your trade partner or one of our moderators asks you to provide additional information about a past trade or transaction, you might find it hard to do so, since you don’t know much about it. This suspicious activity can get you locked out of your account.

3. It’s a form of scam

Paxful is designed in a way that ensures every user can easily build a legitimate reputation on the platform. Paying massive amounts of money in exchange for a seemingly reputable account will never be the proper way to get your spot on the marketplace. Buying a Paxful account is a form of fraud and this activity will never be allowed and tolerated on the platform.

Trust us—you’ll get found out!

Building your reputation on your own account can bring you more trustworthy and honest trading partners. As you earn positive feedback from your fellow traders, your knowledge of the platform and how trading works also grows. You’ll also get more and more familiar with the payment methods you’re using as you go along—something you’ll surely miss if you take shortcuts!

You can also educate your friends and family members who might want to start trading bitcoin by giving effective strategies and tips on creating buy and sell offers. You can sleep peacefully at night, knowing that your account has a clean reputation—no need to worry about getting suspended because of suspicious activities linked to the past trades you didn’t even take part in.

Paxful is smart. We have many ways of finding out if an account is acquired from another user and the repercussions are going to be painful. Once more, taking the quickest and easiest route won’t always make life any more comfortable—especially in crypto trading. It’s better to reap great rewards from nothing than go big at the beginning and bust in the end.

Are you thinking about entering the bitcoin market? Create an account and kickstart your crypto trading journey today!