We’ve recently partnered with Paco de la India to showcase just how much anyone can use Bitcoin in their daily lives. If you’re a follower of Paxful India and spot our collaboration with Paco driving around Mumbai, Tweet us a picture and get a chance to win exclusive Paxful swag!
Check out the Terms and Conditions below to enter. Good luck!
Terms and Conditions
- 5 winners will be randomly selected from the entries of our cab ads featuring Paco de la India in Mumbai.
- The winner must be following @Paxful_India and must mention @Paxful_India in their post to be entered.
- The winners will be announced on Twitter and will have 24 hours to claim their prize.
- Once the winner has claimed their prize, Paxful will have 30 days to send the Paxful swag to the provided address.
- Paxful reserves the right to disqualify entries, cancel or amend any activity, or rules at our sole discretion.
- No substitution of prize is offered and no transfer of prize to a third party is permitted.
- Prize winners will be solely responsible for all applicable federal, state, and local taxes on the prize awarded unless otherwise required by law. All other expenses on the receipt and use of the prize not specifically mentioned herein are solely the responsibility of the winner(s).
- All entrants, as a condition of entry, agree to be bound by these official rules.