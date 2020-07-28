When the sun goes down in the Philippines, James hops on his laptop to start trading for the day.

A happy husband and sporty father of three, James Genove has been a full-time trader and a trader’s community owner on Discord and Telegram since 2019. To him, trading is not only about making profits—he sees Bitcoin as the future of money for his country, where nearly 80% of the population is unbanked and corruption is everywhere.

He’s in it for the long haul

The reason why James joined the Peer Program is exactly why we launched it.

After hearing about the program from Apryl, our Southeast Asia Marketing Manager, James stepped up to become a community leader with the hopes of speeding up the adoption of cryptocurrency in the Philippines. Currently, only a few establishments in the country recognize blockchain technology and cryptocurrency. However, this seems to be changing for the better as a major national bank deployed the country’s first crypto ATM.

James recognizes that the path to mass adoption won’t be easy and will take some time. As a Peer, he goes above and beyond to spread the gospel of bitcoin to his community through organizing online webinars, in-person meetups, and fun community-wide activities such as trading competitions and raffles. After all, everyone likes to have fun, right?

The recent global pandemic has forced James’ events to move online, but this hasn’t changed his passion and belief in crypto. (His experience with running marathons is coming in handy here—he’s in it for the long haul!)

Crypto trading is his—and his community’s—bread and butter

In six short months since January 2020, James has brought in a total of 61 referrals to our platform. His referrals may have been fans of his YouTube channel and Facebook page, but they’re on Paxful for a bigger reason: to mingle with fellow traders and bring more food to the table for their families.

At least for James, he’s earning as much—if not more—as when he was working a 9 to 5 job. In fact, he’s now able to start new business projects with the profits he’s made from trading. With the Philippines under one of the longest lockdowns in the world, people have been stuck at home and itching to learn new ways to earn money online, which has opened many new doors for James.

The sky’s still the limit and you should get in on it while the market’s still young! If you’ve read this far, we know that you’re ready to give trading bitcoin a go. Know that you’re not alone—many traders have been able to make a profitable living from trading bitcoin. Take baby steps, buy bitcoin in the Philippines in small amounts, and when it’s cheap. Rewards may not come overnight, but you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take!