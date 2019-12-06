Using the Paxful Affiliate Program is a great way to make extra money on the side. By bringing in your friends and family to the platform, you can earn a portion of the escrow fee every time they trade.

The question then becomes: after inviting your immediate friends and family, how can you generate even more affiliates? Here are a few ways to do so:

Harness the power of social media

At this point, we all know how powerful social media has become. And with cryptocurrencies slowly rising in adoption, there’s a lot of potential here in terms of gaining new affiliates.

Use your personal socials to get more traders to sign up and participate in forums about cryptocurrencies and aspiring traders. The important thing here is to be proactive with the community you’re interacting with. If you just drop your link and disappear, people might think you’re just a money-grabbing bot looking to make a quick buck.

The critical thing to understand about getting new affiliates is that it’s a give-and-take relationship. So try to find a community that will actually benefit from what you’re trying to give them: financial freedom.

Find your niche

What makes a successful affiliate is the ability to carve your own niche and reach into untapped audiences who are genuinely curious about the crypto space. Unfortunately, some may not have the means to take that leap into trading, so it’s your job to help them out and show them the ropes.

You can do this in many ways: providing educational content, joining crypto communities, and answering questions in forums. First, find the niche you’re comfortable with. Then, you can start discussing the opportunities that come alongside trading on peer-to-peer platforms like Paxful.

Educate uninformed traders

With the growing adoption rate of crypto, there are likely many traders out there who are starting out and trading on platforms that aren’t as easy and safe as Paxful is. People, by nature, are curious beings. However, in this space, the talk of scams and malpractices can leave them vulnerable and scared—making them less inclined to try something new, even if it could bring a lot of value to their lives.

Informing them about Paxful, the world’s leading people-powered marketplace for a reason, could show them that there’s nothing to be afraid of and even bring in some high-quality affiliates in the process.

If you do a good job of convincing them, they could even bring in affiliates of their own—making them your tier 2 affiliates.

What NOT to do when bringing in new affiliates

With all that being said, there are a couple of things you need to take note of.

First, you’ll have to know the difference between sharing and spamming. Make sure that you aren’t spamming the comments section of blogs and on your social feeds.

Second, you can’t trick people into signing up using your link. This includes buying expired domains and creating new websites that lead to your affiliate link.

Not only can these methods annoy people away from actually using your link, but they could also get your account banned.

Spreading the word of crypto

Our mission here at Paxful is for everyone to have equal access to finance. The unbanked and underbanked populations of this world have lived way too long in the dark. With your help, we can bring them to the light and allow them to participate in transactions they were previously denied.

If you have any more questions, feel free to contact us or explore our knowledge base articles for more information.