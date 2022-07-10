Want to get creative in the name of Bitcoin? Show us what Bitcoin and financial freedom mean to you by joining our La Casa Collabs Graffiti Competition and showcasing your work to our local and global communities. The winner will get to redecorate one of the walls of La Casa del Bitcoin with their design, so don’t miss out and enter now!
How to enter:
- Come to La Casa del Bitcoin and learn about Bitcoin!
- Date: October 10, 2022
- Time: 10:00 AM
- Location: Calle Las Palmas, #161 Col. San Benito, San Salvador
- Design a piece representing what you’ve learned about Bitcoin and financial freedom. This can be digital art or hand-drawn, as long as you provide a clear JPG image of the piece and have a physical copy ready to be displayed.
- Delivery of designs: Until October 18, 2022
- Place: La Casa del Bitcoin
- Time: From 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM
- One design will be selected and the winner will capture their piece in a graffiti mural outside La Casa del Bitcoin. This time, materials will be provided for you.
- The winning design will be published and promoted among our local and global social media accounts, recognizing the art and the artists.
- All designs will be exhibited at an event in the Art Gallery of La Casa del Bitcoin.
- You have the option to sell your work to the local and global public and you’ll get 100% of the profit in Bitcoin.