With Bitcoin prices skyrocketing, we’ve decided to make a change to our internal transfer fees to help make sending your crypto even more affordable. An internal transaction is when you send crypto from your Paxful Wallet to another Paxful Wallet.

So, what can you expect from this update? You can now send up to 1,000 USD worth of cryptocurrencies from your Paxful Wallet to another Paxful Wallet for free each month.

If you reach the 1,000 USD limit, you’ll be charged a fee of 1 USD worth of crypto or 1% of the amount being sent (whichever is greater).

This is a change from the previous structure where you could only send crypto internally 5 times per month with no fee. Our goal is to make the Paxful wallet as easy to use as possible. This change will give you more opportunities to use your crypto.

Note: This fee change does not affect external sendout fees for transfers to non-Paxful wallets.