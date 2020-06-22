If you’ve been around the crypto sphere for quite some time now, you’re probably a member of a community or maybe even many. But if you’re new to the Fintech industry, you might be wondering what these groups are and what’s going on inside.

To help you have a better understanding of it, let’s discuss what a crypto community is, why it is essential in the fintech space, and why you should join some.

Cryptocurrency communities in a nutshell

A community is referred to as being a social group of any size, sharing common characteristics or interests. The same idea and context applies to crypto and blockchain technology groups where members share the same interests, ideas, and love for cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC) and thousands of others.

Crypto communities are usually present on social networking platforms such as Telegram, Viber, Slack, and Discord, among others.

How crypto communities make a difference

Let’s take a look at the following benefits of joining online groups that focus on cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

Building trust and a sense of inclusivity

Joining a crypto community doesn’t only make someone a member or give a person a sense of belongingness or inclusivity. It also brings a sense of ownership of what the group is about or what it promotes.

If you’re a part of a crypto group, in whichever social media platform it may be, you may have noticed that there’s a variety of people you’re communicating with. There may be newbies, exchange platform owners, traders, and investors, to name a few.

Providing an effective platform for communication

The fintech industry is continuously evolving and the very complex world of cryptocurrencies can be overwhelming at first. Through communities, people with the same interests can exchange their ideas and knowledge with members from different parts of the world.

For crypto exchanges and marketplaces, having an online community helps them be easily accessible to their users and clients. They can efficiently respond to any possible queries with a hired moderator, who answers every question concerning their services.

Opening vast opportunities of earning money

People join communities because they want to learn something. They may be curious about a specific cryptocurrency, a platform or an exchange, and products or services, to name a few. Whatever the reason may be, there’s a possibility that these people will eventually use cryptocurrency in one way or another.

Another way of utilizing the potentials of online communities is by organizing meetups. This is an excellent approach that was also carried out by Paxful when CEO Ray Youssef discussed bitcoin’s use cases in the Blockchain Consensus Meetup in Hong Kong.