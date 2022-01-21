Apa Saja yang Baru?

Paxful Masuk dalam Daftar Time100 Perusahaan Paling Berpengaruh

Setelah membantu jutaan individu yang tidak punya rekening mencapai inklusi keuangan lebih besar, Paxful masuk ke TIME100 Perusahaan Paling Berpengaruh.

2 min
Maret 30, 2022
Paxful partners with the HRF

We’re partnering with the HRF again to spread Bitcoin education through independent journalism

Independent journalism is crucial in promoting the intersection of money and human rights, which is why Paxful is partnering with the HRF again to support journalists.

2 min
April 26, 2022
Schools and Bitcoin Project

We’re partnering with the Built With Bitcoin Foundation and NGO Bitcoin Argentina to bring greater educational tools to the country

Bitcoin education is crucial, which is why Paxful & BWB is partnering with NGO Bitcoin Argentina to expand Bitcoin education in the country.

2 min
April 25, 2022
In recognition for helping millions of underbanked individuals attain greater financial inclusion, Paxful is included to TIME100 Most Influential Companies.

2 min
March 30, 2022
Paxful Pay PoS

Take Your Business to the Next Level With Paxful Pay PoS

Allow over 7 million users from all over the world to access your business with Paxful Pay PoS. Here’s how you can use this feature.

1 min
March 17, 2022
Paxful x Mayor of Miami x BWB Bitcoin 2022 Giveaway

Paxful & BWB Partner with Miami Mayor & Venture Miami to Promote Bitcoin Education

Paxful & BWB partners with the Mayor of Miami & Venture Miami to give away 500 tickets to the Bitcoin 2022 Conference to students & residents.

5 min
March 14, 2022
Here’s a List of Bitcoin Events and Crypto Conferences in 2022

Expand your knowledge of all things crypto and join these events & conferences happening this year. Mark these dates down on your calendar now.

10 min
March 3, 2022
You Can Now Receive USDT for Less Than $1

Thanks to the Tron Network, you can now receive Tether (USDT) payments on Paxful for less than $1. Head over to your Paxful Wallet to try it out now.

1 min
February 23, 2022
Here’s Where You Can Catch Us in February

These are the dates & places where you can catch the Paxful Team in India, Nigeria, Indonesia, Vietnam, & El Salvador this February. See you there!

1 min
February 16, 2022
Paxful Launches La Casa Del Bitcoin

Paxful Launches Bitcoin Educational Center in Heart of El Salvador

La Casa Del Bitcoin is a Paxful educational center that aims to provide free & accessible learning opportunities around Bitcoin. Read more about it here.

3 min
February 2, 2022
Best of Crypto and Bitcoin in 2021

Revisiting the Best of Crypto and Bitcoin in 2021

NFTs, BTC becoming legal tender, & another crypto ban made headlines this year. Let’s revisit the most notable events in the world of Bitcoin in 2021.

6 min
December 21, 2021

