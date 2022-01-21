Apa Saja yang Baru?
Paxful Masuk dalam Daftar Time100 Perusahaan Paling Berpengaruh
Setelah membantu jutaan individu yang tidak punya rekening mencapai inklusi keuangan lebih besar, Paxful masuk ke TIME100 Perusahaan Paling Berpengaruh.
We’re partnering with the HRF again to spread Bitcoin education through independent journalism
Independent journalism is crucial in promoting the intersection of money and human rights, which is why Paxful is partnering with the HRF again to support journalists.
We’re partnering with the Built With Bitcoin Foundation and NGO Bitcoin Argentina to bring greater educational tools to the country
Bitcoin education is crucial, which is why Paxful & BWB is partnering with NGO Bitcoin Argentina to expand Bitcoin education in the country.
Take Your Business to the Next Level With Paxful Pay PoS
Allow over 7 million users from all over the world to access your business with Paxful Pay PoS. Here’s how you can use this feature.
Paxful & BWB Partner with Miami Mayor & Venture Miami to Promote Bitcoin Education
Paxful & BWB partners with the Mayor of Miami & Venture Miami to give away 500 tickets to the Bitcoin 2022 Conference to students & residents.
Here’s a List of Bitcoin Events and Crypto Conferences in 2022
Expand your knowledge of all things crypto and join these events & conferences happening this year. Mark these dates down on your calendar now.
You Can Now Receive USDT for Less Than $1
Thanks to the Tron Network, you can now receive Tether (USDT) payments on Paxful for less than $1. Head over to your Paxful Wallet to try it out now.
Here’s Where You Can Catch Us in February
These are the dates & places where you can catch the Paxful Team in India, Nigeria, Indonesia, Vietnam, & El Salvador this February. See you there!
Paxful Launches Bitcoin Educational Center in Heart of El Salvador
La Casa Del Bitcoin is a Paxful educational center that aims to provide free & accessible learning opportunities around Bitcoin. Read more about it here.
Revisiting the Best of Crypto and Bitcoin in 2021
NFTs, BTC becoming legal tender, & another crypto ban made headlines this year. Let’s revisit the most notable events in the world of Bitcoin in 2021.