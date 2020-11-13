Paxful is one of the few crypto marketplaces that enforce KYC (know your customer) verification procedures. Starting in November 2020, ID verification will become mandatory for citizens and residents of the following countries:

American Samoa (USA)

Andorra

Anguilla (UK)

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Armenia

Aruba (Netherlands)

Australia

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

Bermuda (UK)

Bolivia

Brazil

British Virgin Islands (UK)

Cayman Islands (UK)

Chile

Colombia

Cook Islands (New Zealand)

Costa Rica

Curacao (Netherlands)

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Falkland Islands (UK)

Faroe Islands (Denmark)

Fiji

French Guiana (France)

French Polynesia (France)

Georgia

Gibraltar (UK)

Greenland (Denmark)

Grenada

Guam (USA)

Guatemala

Guernsey (UK)

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Iceland

Isle of Man (UK)

Jamaica

Jersey (UK)

Liechtenstein

Marshall Islands

Mexico

Micronesia

Moldova

Monaco

Montserrat (UK)

Morocco

Nauru

New Caledonia (France)

New Zealand

Niue (New Zealand)

Norfolk Island (Australia)

Northern Mariana Islands (USA)

Norway

Palau

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Peru

Pitcairn Islands (UK)

Puerto Rico (USA)

Saint Barthelemy

Saint Helena, Ascension, and Tristan da Cunha (UK)

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Martin

Saint Pierre and Miquelon (France)

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Samoa

San Marino

Sint Maarten (Netherlands)

Solomon Islands

Suriname

Switzerland

Tokelau (New Zealand)

Trinidad and Tobago

Turks and Caicos Islands (UK)

Tuvalu

United States Virgin Islands (USA)

Uruguay

Vanuatu

Vatican City

Wallis and Futuna (France)

We’ll explain what this verification process is and why we enforce it below.

What is KYC?

KYC stands for “know your customer,” and refers to the process of verifying the identity and transaction pattern of a business’ customers. In case you didn’t know, Paxful is one of the first peer-to-peer crypto companies that implemented a full Anti-Money Laundering (“AML”) program that includes ID and proof-of-address verification.

Among many KYC providers, we chose Jumio, an extremely established and secure provider that uses artificial intelligence, machine learning, and 3D biometrics to detect any fraudulent documentation.

For example, if someone’s selfie doesn’t match the facial features of the photo on their ID, we know that fraud may be just around the corner.

Why should you care?

For starters, bad actors on financial services platforms never like ID verification because they fail to provide the appropriate documents. With KYC in place, our honest users can now trade confidently with much lower levels of risk.

Moreover, when everyone’s verification status is shown on their profiles, you can easily tell if someone is trustworthy and legitimate. As a result, transactions become much more legitimate and transparent.

How do I get ID verified and what happens if I don’t?

Getting verified is fast. Follow the steps below to get verified in just a matter of minutes.

Sign in to your account on Paxful.com Click your username in the top right corner Select Verify Me from the drop-down list Follow the simple instructions for uploading an ID document and a selfie Our team will begin to review your documents

Remember to get verified this November. If we see that you still haven’t completed the verification process, we’ll unfortunately have to limit the features you can use on Paxful. For example, you will no longer be able to trade or create offers.

The only way to get these features back is to become ID verified. Do it now to make sure you can enjoy all the features Paxful provides.

Happy trading!