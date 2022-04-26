Last year, we partnered with the Human Rights Foundation to fund the Qala Fellowship, a program to find and grow local Nigerian talent. This year we’re excited to announce that we’re partnering with them again to shine a spotlight on the intersection of money and human rights.

Our donation will help fund independent journalism across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Specifically, the grant will be going towards the Daily Maverick in South Africa, El Toque in Cuba, and the Democratic Voice of Burma—newsrooms that are independently run, highly reputable, and are focused on bringing diverse and local stories to the global stage.

Through this partnership and donation, these organizations will be able to freely cover how Bitcoin and digital currencies are affecting the lives and livelihoods of their communities, and the impact of ongoing government restrictions on financial freedom, especially given the future rise of Central Bank Digital Currencies.

We believe that this partnership will bring us one step closer towards Bitcoin education and adoption. We’ve seen first-hand how education builds trust and that’s exactly how we’ll reach Bitcoin for all.

We plan to make future donations to other leading independent media organizations to open up more opportunities to help explore this area.

“Bitcoin for the 100% starts with education. These newsrooms are truthsayers and they have gained the trust and respect of their local communities. They now have the power to spur Bitcoin education and adoption through their stories. We’re incredibly proud to donate to these independent publications and give them the runway to shine a light on Bitcoin for all.” – Ray Youssef, Co-Founder and CEO of Paxful

“In authoritarian regimes worldwide, we see governments cracking down on financial freedom of the people. Whether through frozen bank accounts, currency debasement, or capital controls, states aim to control their populations. These grants will allow more independent reporting on this trend, as well as a deeper look at how people are using Bitcoin and stablecoins to escape.”– Alex Gladstein, Chief Strategy Officer at the Human Rights Foundation