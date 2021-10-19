Are you an avid Axie Infinity player or just looking to get into it? We’ve got awesome news for you: you can now buy Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) and Smooth Love Potions (SLPs) on Paxful.

Simply head to the Sell page, select Ronin: AXS or Ronin: SLP as your preferred payment option, find an offer that you like, and start a trade. Now, you can power up your Axies with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT).

Don’t know how to play the game? To help you get started, we’ve put together the ultimate Axie Infinity guide for you. Read on to find out what all the fuss is about.

What is Axie Infinity?

Created in 2018 by Vietnamese developer Sky Mavis, Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-style, turn-based NFT game that pits cute little creatures called Axies against each other. Available on Android and PC, the game’s objective is to build up a team of three Axies and use them in a battle against either computer-controlled enemies (PvE) or other real-life players (PvP).

You collect Smooth Love Potions (SLPs) in the game, which double as cryptos and can be bought and sold on exchanges. You can earn SLPs by completing PvE and PvP challenges.

Additionally, there are Axie Infinity Shards (AXS), which is the governance token for the whole Axie Infinity Universe—the current game and all its future games. To breed new Axies for future deployment, you’ll need both AXS and SLPs.

The game also has a built-in Energy system, which you’ll need if you want to earn SLPs in the Arena mode. This means that once you run out of Energy, you’ll have fewer ways of farming SLPs. However, the more Axies you have, the more Energy you’ll have to work with and the faster it’ll be replenished.

3-9 Axies: 20 Energy; regain 5 Energy every 6 hours

10-19 Axies: 40 Energy; regain 5 Energy every 3 hours

20+ Axies: 60 Energy; regain 5 Energy every 2 hours

Since each Axie is a non-fungible token (NFT), it can be bought and sold on the Axie Marketplace. Just to give you an idea of how much you can make from selling an Axie: the most expensive sale so far happened in late 2020 and a triple-mystic Axie called Angel sold for 300 ETH—which, at the time, was worth around 120,000 USD.

How to earn money in Axie Infinity

To be able to earn in this game, you’ll need to earn SLPs. To earn them, you can do the following:

Complete your Daily Quest – Do your daily check-in, complete 10 Adventure mode levels, and win 5 Arena matches to earn 25 SLP .

Adventures (PvE) – Earn a maximum of 50 SLP every day by doing PvE missions called Ruins .

Arena (PvP) – To participate in Arena battles, you’ll need to use your Energy. The amount of SLP you can win will depend on your rating. You start earning when your rating goes higher than 800 (1 SLP per win) and is capped at 20 SLP per win (1,750+ rating).

To cash out your earnings, there are two methods you can use:

Exchange your SLP tokens – Trade your SLP tokens in for crypto and cash them out in any way you like. Here’s how to do this on Paxful: First, convert your SLP into BTC/USDT/ETH. You can do this by going to the buy Bitcoin , Ethereum , or Tether page then select Ronin: SLP as your payment method As soon as it’s converted to the crypto of your choice, go to the sell Bitcoin , Ethereum , or Tether page and sell your crypto for cash using an e-wallet, debit or credit card, bank transfer, gift card, or from the hundreds of other payment options available on Paxful.

Breed new Axies – Give your AXS and SLP back to the platform and breed new Axies to sell. Here’s how to cash out your earnings on Paxful: When you sell Axies on the marketplace, you’re paid in Wrapped ETH (WETH) . Convert it back into ETH by sending the WETH to your MetaMask using the Ronin Bridge. Send the ETH to your Paxful Wallet. Sell the ETH on Paxful and get paid using our roster of nearly 400 payment options.

Rank among the best – Earn AXS by ranking among the top 1,000 players in the world.

*Note: Make sure to leave enough ETH in your wallet to pay for the gas fees.

Breeding Axies

On the subject of breeding Axies, the mechanic is simple: Breeding requires AXS and SLP, and each Axie can be bred 7 times—with the number being shown below the creature (0/7, 1/7, and so on). The more an Axie is bred, the more SLPs it’ll require (refer to the table below). Additionally, Axies with higher breed counts will sell for lower prices on the market.

Breed count SLP cost 1 600 2 900 3 1500 4 2400 5 3900 6 6300 7 10200

However, the AXS requirement will be fixed at 1 AXS per breeding and how many times an Axie has been bred will not affect its stats. This means that even Axies with higher breed counts can still compete and earn you SLPs.

Maximizing your team

When it comes to earning with Axie Infinity, your team is what will set you apart. The better your team is, the more you can win. The more you can win, the more SLPs you can earn.

Like in Pokémon, each Axie will have a type or class—each having an advantage and disadvantage. If you attack with a class advantage, it’ll do 15% more damage. However, if you attack with a class disadvantage, it will do 15% less damage. The nine classes are Reptile, Plant, Dusk, Aquatic, Bird, Dawn, Beast, Bug, and Mech.

Dusk , Plant , and Reptile beat Dawn , Bird , and Aquatic

Dawn , Bird , and Aquatic beat Mech , Bug , and Beast

Mech , Bug , and Beast beat Dusk , Plant , and Reptile

To get you started, here are a few competitive builds for your team:

Bird, Beast, Plant

Aqua, Beast, Plant

Aqua, Aqua, Plant

Reptile, Beast, Plant (current meta, but it may be more expensive)

Reptile, Aqua, Plant (current meta, but it may be more expensive)

*Note: “meta” refers to the generally-agreed upon strategy by the community

Buying your first Axie with Paxful

Ready to get started with Axie Infinity? Here’s what you’ll need:

A Paxful account

A MetaMask account and Chrome extension

A Ronin Wallet account and Chrome extension

The first step to getting your first Axie is to buy Ethereum (ETH) on Paxful. There are nearly 400 ways to pay, so all you need to do is choose a payment option you like and start a trade. Once you have your ETH, you now send it to your MetaMask.

On the Paxful home page, click on Wallet at the top and click Send.

Next, top up your MetaMask wallet by inputting your wallet address.

After you send your money, give the network a few minutes to process the transaction.

Once processed, your MetaMask wallet should reflect the changes.

As soon as your MetaMask wallet is all topped up, you can now send the ETH to your Ronin Wallet with Ronin Bridge, allowing you to convert your ETH into Wrapped ETH (WETH).

From there, you can now buy Axies on the marketplace—just remember to leave extra ETH on your MetaMask to pay for the gas fees.

With Paxful, you can buy Axies with BTC/ETH/USDT as well as the 400 payment options, making the buying process more flexible than ever. It also works the other way around: Paxful will give you a way out if you’re looking for exit opportunities.

So, if you want to cash out your hard-earned SLPs or are looking to buy SLPs and AXS at great prices for your breeding, you can go to Paxful and check the following methods:

Buy Bitcoin with Ronin: SLP | Buy Bitcoin with Ronin: AXS

To Axie Infinity… and beyond

What does the success of Axie Infinity imply for bigger gaming studios? Will we start seeing them adapt to this model? Will they start using NFTs as a means of gaming? What will gaming look like in a couple of years? Right now, we have a lot of questions and although it may be a while before we find out the answers, watching games like Axie Infinity shift the paradigm is quite something to behold.

* The content is for informational purposes only. You should not construe any such information as investment, financial or other advice. Paxful has no relation to Axie Infinity. Their respective wordmarks and trademarks belong to them alone.