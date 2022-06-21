Cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, have been growing in popularity with each passing year. Interest in this specific digital currency continues to rise and more people are looking to get into it.

As many beginners know by now, there are tons of ways to get started—which can get overwhelming at times. To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most popular ways to get your start in Bitcoin. Without further ado, here are some of our top picks:

1. Buying Bitcoin

Purchasing Bitcoin is perfect for beginners since it’s simple and straightforward. In fact, you can buy Bitcoin in two different ways.

Through peer-to-peer Bitcoin marketplaces like Paxful, you can buy your first Bitcoin from actual people and pay using over 450 payment methods with zero extra fees. You can use bank transfers, e-wallets, gift cards, and more to get your hands on Bitcoin.

You can also get Bitcoin by buying it from centralized exchanges (CEX). The process is a little easier through CEXs, but you’ll pay more because of the extra fees.

2. Take advantage of rewards programs

Bitcoin exchanges and marketplaces, including Paxful, often have a rewards program that’ll allow you to earn Bitcoin just by bringing in users to the platform.

Note that each platform will have its rewards program set up differently, so make sure to study the different programs from each company. This will allow you to survey the landscape and let you know which one will help you earn the most.

If you’re looking to maximize earnings on Paxful, we have our own Bitcoin Affiliate Program and Peer Program that you can join and earn Bitcoin.

3. Accept Bitcoin payments for your store

If you’re a business owner selling products or services and looking to get your first Bitcoin, why not accept it as payment? With adoption growing rapidly over the past few years, many business owners have begun to accept BTC payments, and the list is growing larger every day.

The best part is that it isn’t hard to incorporate Bitcoin into your business—you can even use your Paxful Wallet to get started and make the most out of each transaction with the Lightning Network. If you’re running a physical store, all you need to do is put a banner up with a QR code of your Bitcoin wallet and wait for Bitcoin-friendly customers to respond. If your business is run primarily online, you can integrate intermediaries like Paxful Pay into your website.

Accepting Bitcoin payments will not only make transactions easier, but it’ll also widen your reach and make transactions more accessible to those that don’t have access to bank accounts and credit/debit cards.

4. Bitcoin faucets

Bitcoin faucets are programs that reward users with small amounts of Bitcoin (often in satoshis) by completing tasks like watching ads, answering surveys, playing mini-games, and many other similar microtasks.

They don’t usually give out a lot of Bitcoin, but if you complete enough tasks, you’ll be able to earn decent amounts of Bitcoin.

5. Micro jobs and pay-to-click websites

Just like Bitcoin faucets, you’ll find that there are many websites out there that’ll pay you fractions of Bitcoin (also called Satoshis or sats) for completing small tasks like clicking links and watching ads. Many websites like Coinpayu, adBTC, Bitcoinget, and Coin Tasker will allow you to choose from thousands of tasks and get paid in small amounts of Bitcoin.

6. Get tips

Got some knowledge you want to share with other people in the world for a sweet reward? Twitter recently integrated a tipping tool into its platform, allowing you to earn Bitcoin from some of your followers. This means you’ll need to step up your Tweets to earn more followers and possibly get more tips.

Additionally, if you’re into streaming video games, you can get Bitcoin from tips from viewers who liked your content. Streaming platforms like Twitch even have fully-integrated Bitcoin-tipping services that’ll help you out.

7. Take jobs that pay in Bitcoin

As mentioned before, Bitcoin adoption has been growing in the past few years, opening the doors to many earning opportunities—including full-time jobs that pay full and part-time salaries in Bitcoin.

Aside from full-time jobs, there are also freelance gigs that let you earn Bitcoin on the side. If you’re looking to get started with these types of jobs, you can check out websites like laborX and CryptoJobs to find something that fits your skill set.

8. Write about Bitcoin and the world of cryptocurrencies

If you have a deep understanding of how Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies work, remember that some people are more than willing to pay for that knowledge in Bitcoin. Since the space is relatively new, there are only a handful of writers and enthusiasts that genuinely know how cryptocurrencies work, and more importantly, have the necessary skills to teach beginners.

To get started, you can check out websites like Cryptocurrency News to become a contributor. If you want a more freelance route, there are platforms like Upwork and Freelancer to help you out.

9. Bitcoin mining

Originally the only way to get Bitcoin in its earlier days, Bitcoin mining is the process of using a powerful computer to solve complex mathematical problems to validate Bitcoin blockchain transactions. In return for confirming transactions, miners are rewarded with a newly-minted Bitcoin. Basically, mining is a race to the finish to see who can validate a transaction first.

Back when Bitcoin was still new, there weren’t very many miners on the scene. Now, since Bitcoin has boomed in popularity, you’ll have a lot of competition. To keep up, you’ll need some of the most advanced equipment and run an extremely efficient operation. You can join mining pools or clouds to give yourself a fighting chance, but know that there’s a lot of work to be done if you plan to earn Bitcoin from mining—so make sure to do your research before getting started.

10. Catch website and system bugs

Do you love coding and want a challenge? Check out the various bug bounty programs offered by Bitcoin exchanges and marketplaces to earn yourself a sweet reward. By finding vulnerabilities in their systems and notifying the developers, you can do your part in keeping an exchange or marketplace safe—and it doesn’t hurt to be rewarded for doing so.

If you want to get started on Bitcoin by finding bugs, you can check out Paxful’s Bug Bounty Program to help us improve the platform even more.

11. Join the Bitcointalk forum

Set up directly by Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcointalk is one of the longest-running Bitcoin forums. It has millions of users, and if you’re interested in learning more about Bitcoin, make sure to join.

You can also get Bitcoin from the forum by consistently posting quality content. Once you gain enough authority, every post you make will have a sponsored signature. From there, you’ll get paid for everything you post on the form—just remember that it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to get to that point.

It isn’t that difficult to get started

The examples we’ve given are just 11 ways for you to earn Bitcoin. This space is constantly growing, meaning more opportunities like these pop up every single day. All you need to do is look hard enough and one day, your efforts could lead to big earnings.

Ready to get started? Good luck!