Looking to get paid for bringing people to Paxful? Then, the Paxful Affiliate Program could really help you out. It’s one of the best Bitcoin (BTC) affiliate programs in the space, allowing you not only to make money from your direct affiliates but also from your extended network—don’t worry, becoming a Bitcoin affiliate is easy. Let’s get you started.

How does it work?

As soon as you create an account on Paxful, you receive your affiliate link. This is the link people need to use to sign up.

Once people sign up using this link, they become your Tier 1 affiliates. Whenever these affiliates buy Bitcoin, you receive 50% of the escrow fee.

…but that’s not it. Upon signup, your tier 1 affiliates get affiliate links of their own. Anybody who signs up using those links becomes your Tier 2 affiliate. Whenever those users buy BTC, you get 10% of the escrow fee. Pretty sweet deal, right?

Want to get started? Lucky for you, it’s only a three-step process:

Step 1: Invite your friends and family

The first thing you have to do is share your affiliate link. Send it to your friends, family, and, heck, send it to the grade school classmates you haven’t talked to in years.

The important thing to remember here is that you shouldn’t be spamming your link. You’d think that spamming it on the comments section of other websites would help—trust us; it does more harm than good and can get your Paxful account banned.

Step 2: Get them to trade

The only way you can earn with this program is to get your affiliates to buy Bitcoin, so be sure to show them how easy it is to do so on Paxful. Remember: the more they trade, the more you can earn.

Step 3: Get paid

Every time your affiliates trade, you get a portion of the escrow fee. Watch your earnings build up over time on the Affiliate Dashboard and once your earnings reach 10 USD worth of BTC, you can cash it out to your Paxful Wallet.

Share the love

Spread the good word of crypto through the Paxful Affiliate Program. Think of it as a win-win situation: your friends and family learn how to make money with crypto and you get to earn as they trade!

