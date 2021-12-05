Have you ever tried maximizing Paxful’s unique features to grow your freelance ventures? Many business owners worldwide have started using Paxful to send and receive crypto payouts for freelance projects of every kind. You have many ways to withdraw your money, such as exchanging it for cash or even gift cards.

But here’s the best part: you can make extra money and boost your earnings by engaging in crypto trading. Don’t know how to get started? We got you covered! Here are some tips on how you can make the most out of your freelance payouts by trading crypto on Paxful.

☑️ Verify your account

Before anything else, make sure you’ve completed account verification. This includes confirming your ID, email address, residential address, and phone number. Having a verified account will not only allow you to enjoy the platform’s rewarding features but also prove that you’re a trusted user.

👍 Build and maintain a good reputation

As a trader, you need to build and maintain a good reputation and relationship with your fellow buyers and sellers. The feedback scores and trade history on Paxful help every user learn their trade partner’s behavior on the platform. This score will reflect your credibility as a trader, so the more thumbs up or positive feedback you get, the better!

💰 Start with small amounts

Buying and selling small fractions of Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptos is ideal, especially if you’re just kickstarting your trading career. On Paxful, you can buy small amounts of BTC for as low as 10 USD. You can use this amount to explore over 350 payment options available on the platform while you’re learning the ropes of the business and building your reputation.

💳 Pick a payment method that works for you

The more popular the payment method is, the higher the level of competition. If these payment options work for you, great! But if it’s the other way around, you might want to scout for less popular payment methods that can still meet your trading business needs. Remember, you have hundreds of options to choose from, so take your time and you’ll surely find the perfect ones for you in no time!

💳 Set a competitive margin

A margin is an amount you’ll add above your offer’s cost price to arrive at the final selling price. Simply put, it’s your gross earnings. Before creating an offer, it’s best to visit the buy or sell pages to know the average margin of the available offers. This will give you an idea of how much margin to set and help you create crypto deals with competitive prices. You can visit this article to learn more about how margins work.

If you haven’t tried trading your crypto payouts on Paxful, check out these links to learn how to sell crypto or buy crypto instantly and easily. We told you! There’s so much you can do with your money on Paxful. We’re so excited for you to discover and learn more about them! Let us know how it goes in the comments below. Happy trading!

*The content of this article is for informational purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.