With the demand for crypto in African communities on a steady rise, Paxful will be running a special promotion just for our users in Nigeria. For the month of March, Nigerian users who have completed ID and address verification will earn one additional free internal wallet transfer for every completed trade.

Every time you complete a trade, your account will be credited with a free internal transfer for when you send cryptocurrency to another Paxful Wallet. Qualified users can earn up to 20 additional transfers on top of the 5 you’re given at the beginning of each month. That’s a total of 25 free internal transfers you can make for all of March!

The promotion will run from 1 March 2021 through 31 March 2021. The free transfers earned throughout March will expire at the end of the month so be sure to take advantage of this exclusive offer while you can. If you haven’t completed ID and address verification yet, you can do so by logging in to your Paxful account.

With over 350 ways to pay, Paxful is the best place to buy and sell crypto. Bitcoin is continuing to hit record highs and with the opportunity to trade crypto at a low cost, we have no doubt that our Nigerian community will be leading the charge. Head to Paxful to look for great offers in your area today.

Search Offers in Nigeria