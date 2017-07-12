The crypto space is booming. Bitcoin reached $15 000 today. Times are great right? Well, not for all. Bitcoin can and will solve problems for people that need it most and we want to give our part back as well.

And that is why we started the initiative #builtwithbitcoin. The goal is to build 100 schools all over Africa, funded by bitcoin. We teamed up with Zam Zam Water and helped the first school become a reality. Our team went to Rwanda, Kasebigege village to help out. Here are our experiences and some images from the beautiful place.

Want to help us build schools? This is the donation address:

3Q5CESP85hhXTLSy2HDbSyNchb5Bi8D7ku

This is what was done:

Nursery Education Center

3 Classrooms



4 Restrooms with potable irrigation system 15,000 L water tank and water-catchment system



Project location:

Kasebigege Village – Bugesera District, Rwanda

Beneficiaries:

7,500 people (children between ages 3-6)

Sustainability

Building over 20 community gardens for sustainable agriculture



Providing dozens of goats and chickens for grazing, meat, milk and poultry.

As a team it has brought us all together, working towards a bigger goal. This experience has indeed been enlightening and this is why we want to bring more people into it. Together we can really make a difference. Also, this is a great way to show people that bitcoin is not just used as an investment or for purchasing drugs and guns.

Here are some more images from our trip:

How Rwanda Made Us Feel

Rwanda and Kigali is the Africa i didn’t expect to see. It was like disneyland and paradise – extremely clean, nice people. A place that I would always like to come back to. – Artur

They are some of the kindest people I have ever met. Almost every single person I met there had one of their family members brutally slaughtered in the genocide in 1994, yet they completely forgave the people that attacked them in order to build something better, and now from that destruction they have created one of the most thriving and stable economies in Africa. It is literally the cleanest place I have ever been to. – Elliott

Rwanda was something totally new for me, the nature , the people and also the gorillaz. Really makes you respect the nature more. Also about the history, just gives a good example how people can forgive and move forward. Also taught me how we should respect what we have and we are SUPER lucky to have clean water. – Jan