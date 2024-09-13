Why are there two Ethereums? And are they similar? The answer lies in a contentious hard fork that led to a disagreement within the Ethereum community. For starters, Ethereum and Ethereum Classic share a common history—and a common founder— but have evolved into separate blockchain networks.
Ethereum has become more widely adopted, boasting a much larger market capitalization than Ethereum Classic.
Read on to learn more about this development, including the differences, similarities, and implications of choosing between Ethereum and Ethereum Classic.
Key takeaways:
In late 2013, Vitalik Buterin proposed Ethereum as a platform for decentralized applications, addressing limitations he saw in Bitcoin—the only cryptocurrency at that time — scripting language.
In 2014, Buterin and his co-founders launched a crowdfunding campaign, raising $18 million, which spurred Ethereum’s development. The Ethereum mainnet launched on July 30, 2015, introducing smart contracts that allowed developers to build complex blockchain applications.
The Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) launched in 2016 as a venture capital fund on Ethereum. It raised $150 million in Ether, showcasing the platform’s potential.
On June 17, 2016, an attacker exploited a vulnerability in The DAO’s code, draining $50 million worth of Ether. Following this event, the Ethereum Foundation proposed a hard fork to recover the stolen funds. This controversial decision split the community, with some arguing it violated blockchain immutability.
The hard fork to reverse The DAO hack occurred on July 20, 2016. Most users and miners adopted the new chain, which retained the name Ethereum (ETH).
A minority group rejected the fork, choosing to continue the original chain. This group named their blockchain Ethereum Classic (ETC).
Ethereum Classic upheld the ‘code is law’ principle, refusing to alter transaction history. It attracted users who valued immutability over centralized intervention.
Both chains continued to develop separately. Ethereum focused on scalability and ETH 2.0, while Ethereum Classic maintained its original proof-of-work consensus mechanism.
Post fork, Ethereum and Ethereum Classic diverge in several key technical aspects, such as:
Ethereum uses Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus, transitioning from Proof-of-Work (PoW) in September 2022. This shift aims to improve energy efficiency and scalability.
Ethereum Classic maintains the original PoW consensus mechanism. Like Bitcoin, it relies on miners to validate transactions and secure the network.
The difference is that PoS offers faster transaction times and reduced energy consumption compared to PoW. However, PoW proponents argue it provides better decentralization and security.
Ethereum developers regularly implement protocol upgrades to enhance functionality and address scalability issues. Major upgrades include the Beacon chain, London fork, and the Merge.
Ethereum Classic is more conservative, prioritizing stability and immutability. It implements fewer upgrades and maintains a philosophy of “code is law.”
This difference in approach affects each network’s ability to adapt to new technologies and market demands. Ethereum’s frequent upgrades allow for rapid innovation, while Ethereum Classic focuses on maintaining a stable, unchanging platform.
Both Ethereum and Ethereum Classic facilitate smart contracts and decentralized apps. (DApps). Ethereum boasts a larger ecosystem with more developers, DApps, and tools.
Ethereum’s upgrades have introduced new features for smart contracts, such as improved gas efficiency and new opcodes. This attracts more developers and complex applications.
Ethereum Classic maintains compatibility with the original Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). This ensures stability for existing applications but may limit the adoption of cutting-edge features.
The difference in ecosystem size and development activity impacts the variety and sophistication of DApps available on each platform.
Ethereum and Ethereum Classic offer distinct capabilities for decentralized applications and smart contracts as follows:
Ethereum is the foundation for numerous decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, including lending platforms, decentralized exchanges, and yield farming protocols.
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have found a home on Ethereum, enabling digital art marketplaces and collectibles. Gaming platforms utilize Ethereum for in-game assets and virtual economies.
Enterprise solutions leverage Ethereum for supply chain management and digital identity systems. Ethereum can handle complicated smart contracts, like those used in DeFi and NFTs.
Ethereum Classic maintains a focus on immutability and decentralization. It attracts users who prioritize these principles in their applications.
ETC supports basic smart contracts and decentralized applications. Some projects choose ETC because it has lower transaction fees than Ethereum.
Ethereum Classic finds use in cryptocurrency trading and as a store of value. Its consistent blockchain appeals to those seeking long-term stability in their transactions.
Ethereum and Ethereum Classic face distinct security challenges and have implemented various measures to protect their networks and users.
Both Ethereum and Ethereum Classic are susceptible to 51% attacks, where a malicious actor gains control of over half the network’s mining power. This risk is more pronounced for Ethereum Classic due to its smaller network size. Smart contract vulnerabilities pose another significant threat, as seen in the 2016 DAO hack that led to the Ethereum-Ethereum Classic split.
Phishing attacks and private key theft remain ongoing concerns for users of both networks. The increasing complexity of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on Ethereum has introduced new attack vectors, such as flash loan exploits and oracle manipulation.
What are the mitigation measures?
Ethereum has implemented several upgrades to enhance security, including transitioning to Proof-of-Stake consensus with Ethereum 2.0. This change significantly reduces the risk of 51% of attacks. The network also employs formal verification techniques for smart contracts to minimize vulnerabilities.
Ethereum Classic has introduced MESS (Modified Exponential Subjective Scoring) to increase resistance against 51% attacks. Both networks encourage using hardware wallets and multi-signature wallets to protect user funds. Regular security audits of smart contracts and DeFi protocols help identify and address potential vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.
Moreover, education initiatives by both communities aim to improve user awareness of best security practices and reduce the risk of phishing and social engineering attacks.
Ethereum and Ethereum Classic have experienced divergent trajectories in the cryptocurrency market. Their performance and adoption rates reflect distinct differences in investor sentiment and ecosystem growth.
Ethereum consistently ranks as the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, behind Bitcoin. As of September 2024, Ethereum’s market cap exceeds $200 billion
Ethereum Classic, in contrast, maintains a significantly smaller market presence. Its market cap hovers around $2 billion, placing it outside the top 20 cryptocurrencies.
The price of ETH has shown greater volatility and growth potential than ETC’s. Ethereum’s all-time high reached $4,800 in November 2021, while Ethereum Classic peaked at $176 in May 2021.
Ethereum boasts a vast ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps), DeFi protocols, and NFT marketplaces. Over 3,000 dApps run on the Ethereum network, attracting millions of active users daily. Major companies and financial institutions have embraced Ethereum for various blockchain projects.
Ethereum Classic has a smaller developer community and fewer active projects. Its ecosystem includes around 100 dApps, primarily focusing on decentralized finance and gaming. ETC has gained traction among cryptocurrency miners, especially after Ethereum transitioned to Proof-of-Stake.
Social media metrics and search trends indicate higher interest in Ethereum than in Ethereum Classic. ETH consistently generates more discussions on platforms like Twitter and Reddit.
To buy Ethereum on Paxful, follow the step-by-step instructions:
No. Paxful does not support Ethereum Classic (ETC) anymore. However, you can get your hands on other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH) as we’ve mentioned earlier.
Paxful is a marketplace where people can buy and sell cryptocurrencies directly with each other. You can get digital money instantly and pay with debit, credit, cash, and any currency.
What's New?
Bitcoin price dropped this week due to profit-taking near $89K, a shift in capital to memecoins like DOGE and PEPE, and uncertainty over Trump’s pro-crypto promises. Traders remain cautious as they await regulatory clarity and potential government Bitcoin purchases.
Tips & Tricks
Discover Avalanche (AVAX) and its innovative blockchain design. Get step-by-step guides to buy and store AVAX and explore its value and use cases.
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether and more with over 14 million global users