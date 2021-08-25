Sit back, relax, and watch your money grow with our latest product: Earn. This all-new product allows users to gain interest in Paxful—giving you the opportunity to earn even more with your Bitcoin. Gain interest every Tuesday and use our built-in interest calculator to see your projected earnings.

“Through Paxful Earn, we’re using Bitcoin as a means of wealth creation and preservation—something that is massively needed in emerging markets.” – Artur Schaback, COO and co-founder of Paxful

Earn will only be available in certain countries for now, but we’re working on expanding our reach soon.

Nigerian users can start using Earn now!

Paxful Launches Paxful Earn, a Savings Solution to Underpin Wealth Preservation

Peer-to-peer fintech platform enabling millions to earn yield on Bitcoin

Lagos, 25 August 2021: Paxful, the leading global peer-to-peer fintech platform, today announced Paxful Earn. The offering will launch first in Nigeria, via a partnership with Celsius, the global industry-leading cryptocurrency yield-earning platform. Starting today, all Paxful users in Nigeria can now accrue yield on the Bitcoin (BTC) within their digital account. Paxful plans to open up the service to a handful of other countries in the following months. The company also expects to add Ethereum (ETH) and Tether (USDT) to Paxful Earn down the line.

Paxful Earn enables the company’s over 1.5 million Nigerian users to open an account where they can earn yield on Bitcoin funds. Once users opt-in, they will see a new tab within their Paxful Wallet page. Users can then specify which funds they want to earn savings on – these funds will be transferred to an Earn Wallet so they can accrue yield. Users remaining funds will be available for usage on the Paxful platform.

Currently, Paxful Earn offers annual yields of 3.51% on Bitcoin – but this number has the potential to change based on market conditions. The accrual period starts every Friday at 05:00 UTC and it will be based on the participating user’s Earn Wallet balance. The accrual period ends every Friday at 04:59 UTC. Participating Paxful users will automatically receive their payout every Tuesday.

Ray Youssef, CEO and co-founder of Paxful, said: “It’s our bread and butter to build products that support the users who are driving mass crypto adoption. We are incredibly proud to bring this to our Nigerian users as we continue to support them on their journey to financial freedom. The Nigerian people have entrepreneurship in their DNA and I cannot wait to see how Paxful Earn enables even more wealth and opportunity for the country.”

Artur Schaback, COO and co-founder of Paxful, said: “Through Paxful Earn, we’re using Bitcoin as a means of wealth creation and preservation — something that is massively needed in emerging markets. At its core, Bitcoin was created for the masses, and we’re thrilled to offer a savings solution that delivers on that promise.”

“It’s great to see DeFi partners like Paxful advancing the Celsius mission of making blockchain-based finance more accessible by expanding to emerging markets and continuing to make a positive impact on people’s lives in even more places across the globe.” – Alex Mashinsky, CEO, Celsius Network

Founded in 2015 and completely bootstrapped since then, Paxful is headquartered in New York with offices in Estonia, the Philippines and Russia. The team has doubled in size over the last 12 months, growing to over 400 people.

About Paxful

Paxful is a peer-to-peer finance platform for people to make payments, transactions, and send money by buying and selling cryptocurrencies as a means of exchange. Founded in 2015 by Ray Youssef and Artur Schaback, Paxful’s mission is to help everyone have equal access to finance no matter who or where they are. Six million people use Paxful to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Tether (USDT) with almost 400 different payment methods.

Ray Youssef, co-founder and CEO of Paxful, set up the Built with Bitcoin Foundation to help people have access to education and water. To date, the foundation has built four schools (two in Rwanda, one in Kenya, and one in Nigeria). The Built with Bitcoin Foundation is funded by Paxful and the cryptocurrency community.

Media contact:

Kristina Bannan, Associate Director, Public Relations, Paxful

[email protected]

About Celsius

Celsius helps hundreds of thousands of consumers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network.

Contact: [email protected]