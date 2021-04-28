We’ve joined forces with international mobile recharge powerhouse DingConnect to give you an opportunity to run your very own global business.

The DingConnect platform enables users to send mobile airtime or data recharge to the phones of friends and family around the world – in seconds! With DingConnect operating in over 150 countries and having more than 550 operators, they’re one of the best in the biz and we aim to expand that strength even further by giving its users access to our roster of over 350 payment methods. Now, users can take advantage of the ultimate payment flexibility to become their own boss, run their global business, and earn crypto.

Ready to get started? Here’s how you can do it:

✅ Sign up on DingConnect

Register for an account on DingConnect and add credits.

✅ Create a buy offer on Paxful

Trade on your own terms and exchange your credits for Bitcoin (BTC), Tether (USDT), or Ethereum (ETH).

✅ Trade and get your earnings

Send the credits to your trade partner, provide proof of payment, and wait for them to release the payment

Three steps are all it takes for you to become your own boss. Take your business to new heights with this partnership and experience all the wonderful benefits of crypto!