The Digital Financial Revolution Tour (DFR) is a project founded by Najah Roberts to introduce disenfranchised communities to the power of Bitcoin—specifically, how it’s one of the solutions to developing economic empowerment.

We’re excited to announce that alongside the Built With Bitcoin Foundation, we are attending and sponsoring the DFR events this year and teaching communities across 41 cities in the U.S. how they can use Bitcoin to empower their economy.

Just like the folks behind DFR, we also believe that Bitcoin and the power behind it is something that can revolutionize the world, so we plan to share any and all information with communities so that a change can begin to take form.

Ray Youssef, Paxful founder and CEO said, “The U.S. is a land of opportunity for those that have financial access and education. For many, this isn’t the case. We’re honored to back the Digital Financial Revolution Tour (DFR) as they teach communities of color about the true use cases of Bitcoin. The global market should include a global community and that’s why we’re committed to Bitcoin for the 100%.”

Want to join in on the fun? Check out where the DFR Tour is headed here.