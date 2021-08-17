Did you know that gift cards—the value-stored money cards you use to make purchases at restaurants, retail stores, gas stations, and more—are among the most popular payment groups for crypto trading on Paxful? You have 126 brands to choose from, including those that are accepted worldwide.

Now, if you’re looking to use gift cards for trading, it’s essential to learn how to check a gift card’s balance. Some gift cards are reloadable while others are not, so checking the card’s balance can help you know whether the card has already been used. Ultimately, it can save you from potentially losing funds when exchanging them for crypto or vice versa.

How do I check my gift card balance?

Whether you’re just in the stages of planning or already trading, here are some of the highly used gift card brands on Paxful and how you can easily check their balance online.

Apple Gift Card

Apple Gift Cards can be used to buy everything Apple. You can quickly redeem or add money straight to your Apple Account Balance in just a few taps. Here’s how:

On your web browser, go to the Apple Gift Card page . At the top right corner of the page, click Check Balance



Sign in to your Apple ID. Enter your gift card PIN and click Check Balance . You can find your PIN on the back of the insert in the lower portion of the physical gift card. For email gift cards, you can find the PIN right below the Redeem Now button.

And you’re done! That’s how to check your Apple Gift Card balance quickly. You can also access the balance of your other gift cards by clicking on the Check another gift card option at the bottom of your balance.

Visa Gift Card

Another popular gift card brand for you to check out is Visa. You can use it anywhere Visa cards are accepted, even online. On Paxful, you can use it to buy or sell crypto, too. Here’s how to check a Visa Gift Card balance in three easy steps.





Find the card issuer’s website at the back of your card. Visa Gift Card issuers include Visa Vanilla Gift Cards, Giftcards.com, Gift Card Mall, Commerce Bank, Walmart, and Navy Federal. Go to the website and enter your card’s 16-digit number, expiration date, and 3-digit security code (CVV). Click Check Balance and wait for your gift card balance to appear.

You can also try calling the gift card issuer to check your balance quickly. Most of the time, you can find the toll-free number at the back of your card.

Walmart Gift Card

There are three easy ways to check your Walmart Gift Card balance. You can either visit a nearby Walmart store or call their toll-free number (1-888-537-5503) and provide your gift card information. The third and most convenient option you have is to check your Walmart Gift Card balance online without signing in or creating an account.

On your browser, go to walmart.com/account/giftcards/balance. This will redirect you to the Gift Card Balance page, where you’ll be required to enter your 16-digit gift card number and 4-digit PIN.

Once you’re done, click Get card balance and wait for the gift card value to appear.

Google Play Gift Card

Google Play Gift Cards are used to buy Google’s products, such as apps, games, music, books, and a lot more. You can use this non-reloadable gift card at different physical and online stores in the countries on this list. You can check your Google Play Gift Card balance online by following the steps below:

Open the Google Play app on your phone or tablet. Click the profile icon at the top right side of the screen. On the pop-up window, click Payments and subscriptions . Click Redeem gift code , enter your 20-digit gift card code, and tap Redeem . Once redeemed, go to Payment methods to check your balance.

If you’re using a PC, just go to play.google.com/store, sign in to your account, and follow the same steps above. To access your Google Play Gift Card’s balance without redeeming it, you can call Google Play Support at 1-855-466-4438.

Vanilla Gift Card

This is one of the most popular gift card brands on the market today. The funds in this gift card never expire, making it ideal not only for all occasions but also for your trading needs. Like other gift cards, you can reach out to the card issuer by calling the toll-free number on the back of your card. To check your gift card balance online, simply go to balance.vanillagift.com.

There, you’ll be asked to enter your 16-digit card number, month and year of expiration, and 3-digit CVV. Once you’re done, click Sign In and wait for your available balance to appear. You can review your previous transactions by scrolling down a little bit further on the page.

Amazon Gift Card

Amazon Gift Card is one of the most highly traded gift card brands on Paxful. It can be used to buy almost anything on Amazon, including a Prime membership. If you’re trading Amazon Gift Cards on Paxful, here’s how to quickly check your gift card’s balance.

Log in to your Amazon account. On the top right side of the page, click Account & Lists and tap Gift Cards.



You’ll be redirected to your Gift Card Balance page. Click Redeem a Gift Card besides the Reload Your Balance button. Enter your 14 to 15-digit Amazon Gift Card claim code

. If you have a plastic card, peel off or scratch the protective coating on the back of your card to reveal the code. For printed claim codes bought in stores, you can find your Amazon Gift Card claim code on the paper receipt given to you at checkout. Once done, click Apply to your balance and your updated gift card balance will appear.

Note that the entire gift card amount will be added to your gift card balance, so be sure to check how much funds you have left on your account before redeeming a gift card.

eBay Gift Card

eBay also offers a quick and easy way to check your eBay Gift Card balance. All you have to do is visit their Gift Card Balance Checker at ebay.com/gft/balance, enter your 13-digit redemption code, click Check balance, and wait for your gift card balance to appear. You can also call eBay Support at 866-540-3229.

Things to take note of when trading gift cards on Paxful

Trading gift cards for crypto, or vice versa, is one of the most profitable ventures you can do on our marketplace. This is exactly what makes this payment group very popular among millions of Paxful users around the world. If you’re planning to use gift cards for trading, here are some of the things you need to remember.

If you’re selling gift cards, make sure that your card’s picture is visible and legible; otherwise, your potential trade partners will reject it. Many sellers also prefer gift cards bought with cash, so it’s best to prepare a picture of the receipt. Some also request a picture of the packaging.

Always read the offer terms carefully before starting the trade and uploading your gift card details. Also, don’t forget to click the Paid button after uploading all the details requested by your trade partner. This will keep the trade from expiring and prevent your gift card details from being stolen.

Ultimately, if you’re selling Bitcoin or other cryptos for gift cards, never release the BTC without checking your trade partner’s gift card balance. Make sure that you receive a loaded gift card to avoid losing Bitcoin during a trade. You can bookmark this page on your browser, so you can revisit the steps on how to check your gift card balance without a hitch.

You can also read our articles on maximizing your profits and how to start an online business using gift cards. Ready to start your gift card trading journey? Go to your Paxful account now to get started!

*The content of this article is for informational purposes only. The opinions expressed here are not meant to be taken as financial, investment, or any other advice, nor do they express the opinion of Paxful.

* Paxful has no relation to Amazon, eBay, Apple, Vanilla, Visa, Google, Walmart, or any other e-commerce or gift card providers. We make no claims about being supported by or supporting these services. Their respective wordmarks and trademarks belong to them alone.