It goes without saying that Bitcoin Pizza Day is a special celebration for Bitcoiners all over the world. It’s a monumental day where we celebrate one of the first Bitcoin transactions ever made for a real-world product—10,000 BTC for two Papa John’s pizzas.

With May 22 fast approaching, we’re excited to announce that we’re teaming up with several companies, leaders of the community, and politicians to spearhead Bitcoin education and give a valuable donation to Mi Primer Bitcoin. We’re hosting the event at La Casa del Bitcoin and partnering with Athena Bitcoin and LaBitConf to not only celebrate with all-you-can-eat pizza but also to train staff on how to efficiently incorporate Bitcoin into their businesses.

We’ll also be donating all of the profits from the event to the NGOs like Mi Primer Bitcoin (My First Bitcoin) that helped make this event possible.

We’re not only celebrating Bitcoin Pizza Day as a whole, but we’re also acknowledging the things that make Bitcoin so important: education and philanthropy.