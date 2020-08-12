Paxful expands its payment options giving more Africans access to quality financial services

December 8, 2020, Lagos, Nigeria – As part of continuous efforts to deliver a seamless user experience, Paxful, a global peer-to-peer crypto marketplace, has introduced Carbon as one of the payment methods to its platform. The addition will enable users to apply for loans, invest, view credit reports, and track expenses.

The partnership will allow Paxful users on the Carbon platform to make payments within the app, while Carbon customers can now dive into the cryptocurrency space and buy, sell, invest digital assets, or hedge their funds against inflation via the crypto on-ramp. Paxful boasts over 300 payment options on the platform, and Carbon becomes a welcome addition that will help more users in Nigeria and Kenya on board the crypto train.

“The addition of Carbon to the Paxful platform is truly exciting as we strive to provide fair financial opportunities for everyone. We keep expanding our list of payment methods to give Africans better access to financial services, and adding Carbon is an important step. Our users now have access to quick credit with low interest rates without the need for guarantors or collateral. The platform also provides high yield investment opportunities, plus a fee-free and interest-earning wallet,” said Ray Youssef, CEO, and co-founder of Paxful.

Carbon (previously Paylater), is a digital bank that provides access to cheaper and more efficient financial services. It offers a zero-fee account, instant loans, free money transfers, savings & investments options at market-leading rates, and simplifies payments like airtime and bill payments. Users can also check their credit history across national financial institutions, as well as track and manage personal finances to have full control of their spending habits.

“Carbon is always seeking new opportunities to provide innovative services to our customers and with the rising adoption of cryptocurrency across the continent, we have decided to partner with Paxful who is one of the biggest players in the market. We see similarities in both companies in our obsession to satisfy our customers through innovation and this partnership is sure to bring delightful new opportunities to our customers” said Chijioke Dozie, CEO and co-founder of Carbon.