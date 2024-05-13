Monday, May 13th, 2024 – Paxful, the borderless marketplace for people-powered money movement is excited to now provide its community members the ability to buy cryptocurrency at market rates in a quick and simple method through its partnership with fiat-to-crypto provider Onramp.Money. Direct purchases powered by Onramp.Money are natively integrated in your Paxful account to join Paxful’s vast selection of over 450 payment methods for accessing leading cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, and USDC. Together, Paxful and Onramp.Money are providing fair access to financial services across the Global South, in more established markets, and beyond.

Paxful’s partnership with Onramp.Money will add instant fiat-to-cryptocurrency purchases to Paxful’s integrated wallet, and is available now in more than 30 select geographies including Vietnam, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and Kenya with even more coming soon.

Paxful has worked closely with more than 10 potential onramp partners, to select Onramp.Money as the initial partner because of its exceptional coverage and deep relationships in Paxful’s core markets and low-cost structure. Paxful is proud to be another blue-chip name joining as one of Onramp.Money’s partners, alongside fellow industry leaders such as MetaMask and Coinbase. The Paxful team is actively exploring similar onramping solutions to expand this support to other regions and payment methods.

More Choices and Bigger Opportunities for Paxful Traders

Onramp.Money’s “direct buy” integration offers Paxful traders practically unlimited cryptocurrency supply, immediately improving available liquidity options on Paxful’s peer-to-peer marketplace. Notably, the native integration means traders do not need to incur high network fees moving assets from other exchanges onto Paxful; this full suite reduces friction and cost.

Post-integration, users can enjoy the simplest cryptocurrency buying experience with a platform they already trust. Onramp.Money will facilitate purchases at competitive market rates on BTC, ETH, USDT and USDC, all available for direct buy.

The integration is designed to significantly enhance the ease of cryptocurrency transactions, giving Paxful’s more than 12 million users from diverse global markets a fast and simple way to access digital assets.

By working to minimize costs and eliminate friction, Paxful and Onramp.Money will help a wider audience buy and sell cryptocurrencies in a straightforward, user-friendly manner that also smoothly integrates with their everyday banking tools. For users without bank accounts, Paxful’s popular peer-to-peer marketplace will continue to offer hundreds of easy ways to access global and digital currencies simply and quickly. In fact, this integration should improve liquidity on the marketplace thus benefiting those without traditional banking services!

“Millions of users across the Global South rely on Paxful as their gateway to the global economy – and our new Onramp.Money integration now grants these traders practically unlimited cryptocurrency liquidity with which to save, exchange, and move money,” said Roshan Dharia, Paxful CEO, adding, “We’re proud to partner with Onramp.Money to grow global financial access, while continuing to deliver fast and safe access to cryptocurrency, nearly anywhere, at fair prices, delivered in a simple and seamless experience.”

“This partnership will significantly transform how digital currencies are purchased and sold worldwide,” says Onramp.Money CEO Gaurav Dahake. “It represents a major milestone for both organizations and perfectly aligns with our vision of making financial services more accessible and inclusive, particularly in underserved markets where traditional banking services remain out of reach for so many.”

Where to Buy Direct on Paxful

To use the Buy Direct feature on Paxful, navigate to your Paxful Wallet and click the “Buy Crypto Directly” button on web or the mobile app.

If no button is present, it means the service is not currently available in your region. There is no timeline on support for new regions at this moment.

About Paxful

Paxful is a global payment network, letting anyone move money nearly anywhere, powered by a borderless community of cryptocurrency traders. Popular with +12 million users around the world, especially in the Global South, Paxful offers traders in over 130 countries access foreign and digital currencies using more than 450 on-ramps. Founded in 2015, the company was named a TIME100 Most Influential Company for 2022.

About Onramp Money

Originating from India, Onramp.Money has swiftly emerged as a leading provider of fiat-to-crypto onramps and offramps, offering a seamless and secure way for users to trade cryptocurrencies using their fiat currencies. Prioritizing user experience and safety, Onramp.Money delivers a fast, dependable, and secure platform that caters to both the purchase and sale of more than 350 tokens, across 30+ countries.

For additional information about Onramp Money and its services, please visit https://onramp.money/. For security and compliance related questions, reach out to [email protected].