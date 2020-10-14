Paxful is happy to announce a partnership with leading cryptocurrency contract exchange platform Bityard. Based in Singapore, Bityard provides customers in over 150 countries with safe and easy digital asset trading services. Like Paxful, they are committed to bringing simple transactions and access to everyone in the world.

The integration allows Paxful to act as a fiat-to-crypto on-ramp for Bityard customers, providing access to over 300 different payment methods for buying cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, Bityard offers traders the ability to buy and sell crypto contracts using USDT on a number of major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, LTC, and more. We’ll work together to increase adoption and scalability for the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem, moving us closer to creating a truly global economy.

We’re proud and excited to be joining hands with another industry leader that hopes to remove the barriers for global transactions and bring financial inclusion to everyone. Both Paxful and Bityard users can utilize the benefits of this partnership starting today.