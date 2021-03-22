In 2017, we launched Built With Bitcoin with the aim of building 100 schools, water wells, and community gardens in places that need it most. This initiative is a testament to the true power of cryptocurrency and its ability to make the world a better place.

Paxful believes in the importance of clean water and quality education—when you combine them with honest money and mobile connectivity, there’s no telling of how much growth we can see within a community.

This is why a steady supply of clean water is essential for every school that’s part of the initiative. We don’t want to just build schools and campuses, we also want to give communities the opportunity to be self-sufficient and prosper in a healthy environment. With a water distribution filtration center (WDC), they can do just that.

Using a gutter system, WDCs capture rainwater and funnel it into a 250,000-liter underground tank for storage, passing through a biosand filtration system and chlorination system to ensure that the water becomes clean enough to drink. They use solar energy, which creates an emission-free system that can provide clean water using a renewable energy source.

Without the WDCs, it sometimes takes hours to retrieve water that may not even be clean. These centers have the potential to not only provide health benefits for people, but also allow them to have more time to spend with their families and neighbors.

In the Bugesera district of Rwanda, a woman named Monica and her family have benefited greatly from the initiative. She has two children that attend a school built by Paxful and through the Built With Bitcoin Foundation, they’ve received uniforms, backpacks, health insurance, and access to clean water. She has also gotten a job as manager of the water filtration system and become a leader within her community.

“This school has changed my family’s life. This project comes as an answer,” she said.

Learn More About Built With Bitcoin

Monica’s story and countless others are proof that crypto can be used as a vehicle for real, sustainable change. Though our WDCs in Rwanda and Kenya are still under construction, we can’t wait to see how they’ll serve the communities that surround them.