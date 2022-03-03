Many crypto companies, platforms, and organizations are continuously emerging in the finance and technology industry, especially now that Bitcoin and other digital currencies are steadily growing in popularity and adoption. If you’re among the millions of enthusiasts around the world who want to dive a little deeper into the crypto space, here’s a list of Bitcoin events and cryptocurrency conferences in 2022 you might want to take part in.

Make sure to save this page and mark all these events on your calendar because they’ll surely help you out on your crypto journey. Let’s get started!

2022 Crypto Events and Conferences

February 2022

Paxful Events (February and beyond)

Connect with your fellow Paxful traders and Bitcoin enthusiasts across the globe and learn the ins and outs of Paxful, Bitcoin trading, and the crypto space in general through insightful webinars, conferences, meetups, and discussions. You can catch these exciting events in India, Nigeria, El Salvador, and Colombia.

This insightful event will be held at the Marriott Hotel in Cambridge, Boston, Massachusetts, and can be streamed out to virtual attendees. The topics to be discussed include crypto regulation, web 3, tools for financial inclusion, payments revolution and micro-commerce, and a lot more.



AntiMeetup is a unique event where you can dive deeper into the crypto world by asking questions and getting answers from the best crypto experts in the industry. It will be held in the Grand Hotel in Lviv, Ukraine.

March 2022

FinTech Festival India 2022 is a series of 10 Hybrid Micro Experiences in different cities across India held from July 2021 to February 2022. The culmination of Mega Events is scheduled this year, on March 1 to 3 in a digital format and on July 20 to 22 in person.

This event aims to unlock the potential of finance and technology in India and showcase opportunities for investors and fintech enthusiasts worldwide to explore the Indian market.

This free virtual event initiated by Harrisburg University of Science and Technology will explore business and investment strategies, the future of finance, gaming entrepreneurship, cyber threats, and other exciting topics in the blockchain and crypto-centric perspective.

MetaWeek is a week-long event with a core 2-day conference and insightful side events that will be held at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Center. It’ll cover the ins and outs of the metaverse and the financial and non-financial applications of blockchain technology.

A 2-day cyclical event especially made for the blockchain and cryptocurrency community. Participants can join either in person at Złote Tarasy, Złota 59, Warsaw, Poland, or online. Presentations from over 35 speakers will be translated simultaneously into Polish and English.

This event will cover emerging technologies like blockchain, Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), and the Internet of Things (IoT). The Global Tech Innovation Summit will be held on Sofitel Dubai, The Obelisk. It will feature enterprise use-cases, inspirational keynotes, panel discussions, tech talks, crypto fireside chats, start-up speed pitches, competitions and awards, and a lot more.

The Global Trade Review’s GTR Africa 2022 is among the leading industry events for Sub-Saharan Africa. It will be held in Cape Town, South Africa, and discuss insights about the latest trends and developments impacting African trade and export and infrastructure financing.

A 2-day online event that consists of six exclusive webinars with 25 industry expert speakers and is perfect for folks in the financial market. The event will tackle the most innovative stories from the payments, investment, and blockchain communities.

A 2-day virtual conference that will feature insightful sessions, keynotes, panels, and fireside chats about the latest trends and developments in cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology in Africa and around the world. The event will be participated by top thought-leaders and pioneers in the global industry and filled with networking opportunities and exhibitions.

London Artificial Intelligence (AI) Finance Summit is a 3-in-1 conference that offers tracks on AI in finance, AI in RegTech, and AI in insurance. You can select the track you want and join either in person at Venues 155 Bishopsgate Liverpool St., London EC2M 3YD, or via live stream.

This summit will explore some of the most pertinent topics in the fintech industry through a series of interactive sessions and forward-looking agenda. It will also take a deep dive into the minds of industry experts for insightful exchanges about the future of finance. The Finance Today Summit will be held in Dubai Mall Hotel.

The World Blockchain Summit is a 2-day conference that focuses on cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), metaverse, and web 3.0 ecosystems and their wide-reaching impact on commerce, culture, and communities. It will be held in Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai.

A 2-day summit that will be held in QEII Centre, London, and filled with inspiring keynotes, panel discussions, case studies, and fireside chats about transforming banking and payment systems.

Virtual NFT Confex is suitable for artists, musicians, singers, celebrities, technology professionals, and crypto enthusiasts. The event will discuss the present and future of NFT and how they can be used in different industries and products.

A global interactive business-to-business (B2B) event in the forex industry that will be held in Limassol, Cyprus, and can be streamed online. There will be a panel discussion on financial markets, licensing, laws, and regulations, the future of the payments ecosystem, crypto integration in the forex and financial markets, and a lot more.

April 2022

This 2-day conference will be participated by top industry experts, enthusiasts, and exhibitors. CryptoWorldCon will explore the worlds of blockchain and cryptocurrency, mining and technology, real estate and finance, and the new technology revolution. It will be held at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida.

Supermoon Camp is a 5-day conference exclusively for blockchain innovators and enthusiasts aiming to drive mass adoption of cryptocurrencies. The event aspires to raise awareness of emerging technologies and inspire economic freedom through content-heavy discussions and exciting events. It will be held in a luxury villa in Miami.

This event is dubbed a “4-day pilgrimage for those seeking greater freedom and individual sovereignty.” Bitcoin 2022 will be held in Miami Beach and participated by top industry experts and crypto enthusiasts. The event will be divided into an industry day, main conference, and sound money fest.

This conference will bring together the most prominent players in the metaverse, art, security, gaming, luxury, and sports to uncover the potential of NFTs and their power to shape the business paradigms of the future. It will take place in Palais Brongniart (former French stock exchange) in Paris, France.

This summit is known as the global blockchain ecosystem in Paris. It will gather the industry’s brightest minds, game changers, creators, regulators, business leaders, and leading investors and host insightful and innovative sessions. It will be held in Palais Brongniart (former French stock exchange) Paris, France.

A 2-day event that will be held in Croatia and can be streamed live online. It will discuss metaverse, DeFi, the crypto revolution, and a lot more. Blockdown 4.0 will be participated by Akoin’s chairman and co-founder, Akon; Miami Mayor Francis Suarez; Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov; and more.

This event was designed to be an inclusive collaboration for the entire startup ecosystem. New York Fintech Week will be packed with a series of events highlighting various fintech initiatives, conferences, and invitation-only roundtables. It will be held in New York and can be streamed live online.

This conference is among the biggest blockchain, crypto, and mining events worldwide. It will be held at the Music Media Dome in Moscow, Russia, discussing topics related to blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies and tokenization, mining and consensus algorithms, and successful crypto startups.

May 2022

Blockchain Fest is an interactive hybrid European event on blockchain, exchanges, cryptocurrencies, DeFi, NFTs, mining, gaming, gambling, online payments, and investments. It is a 2-day conference that will be held in Limassol, Cyprus.

This summit allows you to attend in-person in Dubai or via live stream online. It explores how critical technologies like cloud, AI, big data, IoT, and blockchain impact businesses. It will take a deep dive into the current adoption of such technologies in the Middle East and the benefits they offer.

This 2-day expo with the theme, “Connecting the Blockchain Ecosystem,” will be held at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California, USA. Thought-provoking topics to be discussed include AI and big data, IoT technologies, cyber security, cloud and edge computing, among others.

This is a 3-day hybrid event that will showcase the use of blockchain technology to protect the environment, provide secure and self-sovereign ID, advance healthcare systems, and foster economic growth. You can join online or in-person at The Mayflower Hotel in Washington DC, USA.

June 2022

It is among South East Asia’s most interactive hybrid events. It explores relevant topics related to blockchain, exchanges, cryptocurrencies, DeFi, NFTs, mining, gaming, gambling, online payments, and investments. This 2-day conference will be held in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

This summit is dubbed as “the world’s first technologically agnostic summit that’s fully focused on oracles.” It will tackle topics such as applications in DeFi, dynamic NFTs, tokenized real-world assets, parametric insurance, decentralized identity, and a lot more. It will be held in Berlin, Germany, with a participant limit of 200.

DeFi Summit is a virtual festival that will kick off a full day focused on NFTs. It will be followed by two days of insightful conferences, a DeFi demo day presented by Lauchpool, and a Decentraland After Party.

NFT NYC is the leading annual non-fungible token event. This year’s event will be packed with insightful speaking sessions, an NFT awards day, a Happy Hour day, and live demos.

The European Blockchain Convention is one of the most influential blockchain events in Europe. This year, it will take place in Barcelona, Spain, and will feature over 100 speakers across different panels, keynotes, workshops, fireside chats about the current state of blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, DeFi, NFTs, and web3.

July 2022

NFT Expoverse will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center in California, USA. It is a 3-day educational event that showcases the inevitable mass-scale adoption of blockchain technology and its effect in our world.

September 2022

A 2-day hybrid event that will take place in Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, Muscat, Oman. The summit facilitates multi-stakeholder dialogue with networking and business opportunities, develops market strategies, and shares knowledge and solutions in shaping the future of technology.

This 2-day expo will be held at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Top industry experts and professionals will gather in the expo with the theme “Connecting the Blockchain Ecosystem,” to talk about AI and big data, cloud, IoT technologies, edge computing, cyber security, and a lot more.

This 2-day forum will focus on digital taxation, financial transitions, transfer pricing and technology in different regions worldwide, and a lot more. It will take place in Prague, Czech Republic, and will be participated by leading advisers and professionals in the industry.

This event gathers global crypto industry experts, entrepreneurs, developers, investors, and enthusiasts to create unparalleled networking opportunities. Token2029 is a premier industry event held annually in Singapore and London. This year, the event will be in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

October 2022

Big Data and AI World Singapore will hold its 5th edition at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. This event connects technologists and business leaders with experts, solutions, and services to bring effective business outcomes.

November 2022

The University of Nicosia organizes this event, one of the global leaders in blockchain education and research and providers of the world’s first full academic degree in blockchain technology—the MSc in Digital Currency. More event updates are coming soon, so be sure to check out their website for more information.

This is the first annual Banking Transformation Africa (BTA) that aims to drive engagement on emerging issues across Africa’s financial ecosystem. The event will be packed with industry leaders to share insights, knowledge, and plans for the region’s financial future.

December 2022

This is a 2-day virtual event that aims to address key challenges in the industry, uncover new products and technologies, share best practices from experts and professionals through a series of top-level presentations, interactive panel discussions, and solution-based case studies from experts in Europe’s financial sector.

Are you ready to dive deeper into the crypto world?

Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology is becoming increasingly popular across different industries worldwide. It’s no surprise that the list of Bitcoin events and crypto conferences this 2022 is growing non-stop. These are just some of the many forums and summits for you to check out. If you’ve already decided which insightful events you’re going to attend, make sure you mark it on your calendar right away!