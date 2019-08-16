How Does Bitcoin Fit Into The African Fintech Ecosystem?

I ultimately see bitcoin as a tool for freedom. Bitcoin isn’t currently helping people living in New York City in their daily life. Bitcoin is helping people living under oppressed regimes like in Venezuela. Why is it so popular in Venezuela? The reasons are simple.

Bitcoin cannot be controlled or limited by the government. It is truly peer to peer and allows citizens to escape the hyperinflated government controlled currencies that can become worthless overnight. These same reasons apply to many countries in Africa like we’ve already seen in Zimbabwe.

Not only does it help people escape inflation, but it also keeps people’s money secure and away from corrupt governments. The government cannot confiscate or freeze your funds like they can with a bank account.

This also makes it easier for people to move funds across borders and send money to family anywhere in the world for close to nothing when compared to traditional remittances.

That brings up the last piece: price volatility. Some worry about the sometimes extreme price fluctuations of cryptocurrencies.

A current solution to this problem can be stablecoins that are pegged to $1 USD. This also gives people access to the US Dollar that they previously could not have access to in many cases.

People can now easily convert their bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies into USD if they need to lock in the value and not worry about day to day price changes.

It is amazing how bitcoin is growing and how Africa is pioneering the P2P revolution. Africans are showing the rest of the world to use bitcoin as the way it was meant to be when Satoshi Nakamoto envisioned it. People keep on talking about the bitcoin “killer app”, which will come due time but achievements like these go unnoticed. Fintech in Africa is changing for better and bitcoin is there to stay for the Africans.