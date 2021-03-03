We’ve joined forces with Bitbns, one of India’s largest Bitcoin exchanges, to put the full power of our payment roster into the hands of traders all over India.

With Paxful acting as a fiat on-ramp, Bitbns users will have complete access to over 350 payment options. Gone are the days of no longer being able to find the payment method you want to use—everything is within your grasp. Additionally, the partnership will allow Bitbns users to expand their trading horizons, giving them access to buyers and sellers from all over the world.

Along with those cool new features, we’ve also added a few on our end to give Paxful users a better experience for Bitbns users. If you’re looking to start trading BTC in India without the trouble of remembering wallet addresses, then have we got good news for you. You can link your Paxful Wallet to your Bitbns account and harness the power of hassle-free trading.

This partnership is a testament to the strength and passion of the Indian community and we hope that it can make financial freedom more accessible to those that need it. Now, users of both platforms can take advantage of this partnership, allowing them to experience the true benefits cryptocurrency can bring to the world.