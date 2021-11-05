One million users, 1.1 million monthly trades, an average of 100 USD spent for every transaction, and nearly 65 million USD worth of trades completed every month. These figures prove just how ready Nigeria is for the future of finance.

To connect with more passionate crypto traders and enthusiasts like you, we’re spreading the word through Paxful billboards and bumper stickers around Lagos.

We’ve been by your side since 2015 and we’re looking forward to adding more friends to our community. If you happen to see us around the city, be sure to let us know by sending us your reaction and tagging us on our socials.



See you on Paxful!