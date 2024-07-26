When is the Best Time to Buy Ethereum

There are three main strategies for deciding on the best time to invest in Ethereum. First, you can use the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) method and buy now rather than wait. Second, you could buy during a market dip, aiming for lower entry points when the price corrects. Lastly, some traders prefer to time the market, particularly towards the end of the trading day when the buying pressure has eased. This strategy relies on understanding technical analysis and market psychology.

Regardless of the preferred route, what is without question is that Ethereum has massively appreciated since its first sale at $0.31 as part of a crowd-funding campaign in 2014 to an all-time high price of $4,891.70, realized on November 15, 2021.

The recent ETF Ethereum approval by the SEC signals new territory that will further drive demand and boost price, with some analysts such as Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, predicting an appreciation in pricing to up to $166,000 by 2032.

There are strong reasons to be optimistic if historical trends are any indication. If you aim to take a speculative position and maximize your investment, keep reading to learn how to improve your chances.

When is the best time of the day to Buy Ethereum?

As earlier noted, the best time to buy Ethereum might vary depending on investment philosophies. For starters, it is essential to note that Ethereum can be purchased 24/7 across all time zones, including in a P2P marketplace like Paxful. However, some patterns have been observed by traders looking for short-term gains.

The best time to buy Ethereum is around 18:00 UTC to 00:00 UTC (midnight) as trading at this time comes with the following key advantages:

Reduced price volatility

Global trading activity typically dips during late UTC hours (around UTC 17:00 onwards). At this time, most prominent stock exchanges have wrapped up their trading sessions by 16:30 UTC. While after-hours trading is still an option, it generally sees less activity due to a drop in liquidity.

This can lead to lower price volatility for Ethereum, offering investors a more stable entry point. Prices are less likely to experience sudden spikes, allowing for purchases at lower and more predictable costs. Some of the reasons for this include:

Market Closures: Major exchanges in Europe and North America close around this time, leading to a significant decrease in trading volume.

Major exchanges in Europe and North America close around this time, leading to a significant decrease in trading volume. Time Zone Differences: As the UTC day progresses, it becomes nighttime in many parts of Asia, further reducing participation from those regions.

Lower Gas Fees

Reduced late-night network activity often translates to lower gas fees. Ethereum gas fees are essential for processing transactions on the network, and lower fees equate to a more cost-effective environment for purchasing ETH.

Throughout the entire trading week, Tuesdays and Thursdays are the busiest days on the Ethereum network regarding transaction volume and gas fees. This coincides with peak trading hours in major financial centers around the world.

However, it’s important to remember that these are trends and can fluctuate depending on:

Market activity: Unexpected surges in cryptocurrency interest or specific events can cause busier days.

Unexpected surges in cryptocurrency interest or specific events can cause busier days. Network upgrades: Upgrades to the Ethereum network can temporarily impact transaction volume.

You can check resources like gas price trackers showing real-time network congestion for the most up-to-date information.

On the other hand, Saturdays and Sundays tend to be the least busy days on the Ethereum network, with correspondingly lower gas fees. Traditional financial markets are closed, leading to less overall trading activity.

Understanding Ethereum price drivers throughout the day

Market demand and supply

The core principle of supply and demand heavily influences Ethereum’s price, just like any other traded asset or commodity. News events, market sentiment, and overall trading volume can cause fluctuations in demand throughout the day.

Higher trading volumes are generally associated with increased price volatility, while lower volumes indicate more stable prices. Recognizing these dynamics can help investors identify opportune moments to buy Ethereum.

Global market influence

The opening and closing hours of major financial centers worldwide, such as those in the US, Europe, and Asia, significantly impact Ethereum’s trading activity and price volatility. Overlapping trading hours between the US and Europe often see increased activity, leading to higher volatility.

Conversely, the period between the closing of the US markets and the opening of Asian markets might offer investors a window to acquire Ethereum at potentially lower prices due to decreased trading activity.

Investor behavior and its impact

Retail and institutional investors exhibit distinct behavior patterns that influence Ethereum prices at different times. Retail investors, typically individuals, often trade during evenings, weekends, or significant market events.

Institutional investors, such as hedge funds and large investment firms, tend to operate during regular business hours, executing large trades that can cause significant price movements. Understanding these behavior patterns can empower investors to decide when to buy Ethereum.

Gas fees and network activity

What are gas fees?

Gas fees in the Ethereum network represent the cost required to execute transactions or perform actions on the blockchain. These fees compensate validators (formerly miners before the Ethereum 2.0 Merge) for the computational resources needed to process and validate transactions.

How network activity affects gas fees

An analogy of Network activity is traffic on a Highway, in this case, the Ethereum Highway. The network gets congested when there’s a lot of activity (transactions and intelligent contract interactions).

This surge in demand drives gas fees higher, making transactions more costly. Conversely, during periods of low activity— typically late night UTC) or the weekend—gas fees tend to be lower, offering a more cost-effective time for traders.

Strategies for minimizing das fees:

Monitor network activity: Use gas price trackers like Etherscan Gas Tracker or GasNow to view real-time network congestion and estimated gas fees.

Use gas price trackers like Etherscan Gas Tracker or GasNow to view real-time network congestion and estimated gas fees. Schedule transactions strategically: Aim for periods of lower activity, typically late nights UTC (around 9 PM UTC to 11 PM UTC) or weekends when overall network activity is lower.

Aim for periods of lower activity, typically late nights UTC (around 9 PM UTC to 11 PM UTC) or weekends when overall network activity is lower. Adjust gas price (advanced users): Some wallets allow users to set a custom gas price. However, setting it too low might delay or even fail your transaction.

Final considerations

Timing plays a crucial role in Ethereum investment. By understanding the various factors influencing Ethereum prices throughout the day and in specific time zones, investors can make more informed decisions that maximize their returns.

These factors include market demand and supply dynamics, the influence of major financial markets, trader activity, and gas fees.

However, thorough research and a clear understanding of risk tolerance are critical before any investment decision. The cryptocurrency market is highly volatile, and a well-thought-out strategy with a clear understanding of the market landscape is essential to increasing your odds of success.

