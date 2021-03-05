Meet Yusuf. As the Executive Director of Zam Zam Water, he’s dedicated his life to bringing clean water to communities around the world that need it most. He discovered Bitcoin through Paxful CEO, Ray Youssef and helped launch the Built With Bitcoin Foundation, which seeks to build 100 schools funded entirely using cryptocurrencies. This is his story.
Be the Change: Yusuf
1 min read
Leave a comment
You might also be interested in
STORIES
Nigerian Expert Trader Betty Oluwakemi updates us on her Paxful journey and encourages women to get started with Bitcoin to attain financial freedom.
3 min read
3 min read
STORIES
Ray shares his thoughts on the newly launched La Casa Del Bitcoin in El Salvador which provides free & accessible learning opportunities around Bitcoin.
4 min read
4 min read
STORIES
Paxful Peers Muyideen and Mubarak Sulaiman are using crypto to financially empower Nigerian fashion models. Read their success story here.
3 min read
3 min read