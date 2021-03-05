Meet Ishaq. Just last year, he was struggling to find a job after finishing his studies and barely getting by. When COVID-19 hit, he searched for opportunities and discovered Bitcoin. Taking a chance, he invested all the money he had left into trading crypto. Now, he’s traded over $300k and started his own digital marketing agency. This is his story.
Be the Change: Ishaq
1 min read
Leave a comment
You might also be interested in
STORIES
Nigerian Expert Trader Betty Oluwakemi updates us on her Paxful journey and encourages women to get started with Bitcoin to attain financial freedom.
3 min read
3 min read
STORIES
Ray shares his thoughts on the newly launched La Casa Del Bitcoin in El Salvador which provides free & accessible learning opportunities around Bitcoin.
4 min read
4 min read
STORIES
Paxful Peers Muyideen and Mubarak Sulaiman are using crypto to financially empower Nigerian fashion models. Read their success story here.
3 min read
3 min read