Meet Francis. Though he was studying computer security and forensics, he dreamt of becoming a pilot. Hopeful and with just $70 in his account, he decided to start trading Bitcoin. Now a leader in his community, he has earned enough to pay his tuition, support his brother, and attend aviation school. This is his story.
Be the Change: Francis
1 min read
