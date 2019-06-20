Here at Paxful, our goal is to make sure that everyone has equal access to finance. We build and improve on our platform for the people, not profits. This is why we’ve kept our bank transfer fees to a minimum.

When you sell crypto on Paxful with bank transfers, you’ll only be charged 0.5% for the escrow fee. Once a trade begins, this amount will be deducted from your wallet, and only upon completing the trade will we receive the fee. If a trade isn’t completed, that fee will be returned to your wallet immediately.

On the other hand, when you buy Bitcoin, Tether, or Ethereum using bank transfers, there are no extra cryptocurrency fees. The same goes for other payment options like credit/debit cards, digital currencies, online wallets, gift cards, and more.

Popular Bank Transfer Offers Near You

We do this to make Paxful available for everyone—not just the 1%, but the 100%. If you want a more in-depth breakdown of all the Paxful fees, you can check out our knowledge base article for more information.