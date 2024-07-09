Wilmington, DE – July 9th, 2024 – Paxful, the world’s largest peer-to-peer marketplace, today announces Artur Schaback, who co-founded Paxful in 2015, has resigned as Director at Paxful Holdings, Inc and its affiliates. This transition is a culmination of a year of achievements across product, safety, support and security from the new Paxful team, which has seen rapid growth under the leadership of Roshan Dharia, CEO.

While Mr. Schaback has had no role in Paxful’s day-to-day operations for over a year now, his resignation as Director formally marks the end of all legacy involvement in Paxful. Paxful is operated by its new management team and employees.

In the last twelve months, Paxful has tripled in size with a global team of nearly 100, led by seasoned management with experience from the top financial, technology and cryptocurrency companies.

The team is deeply committed to achieving operational excellence with a combination of expert talent and the latest technology. Paxful offers a best-in-class P2P trading experience that is driven by the collective insights of our users – all while remaining committed to our mission of building a financial system for the 100%.

Furthermore, over the last year, Paxful has made significant strides to improve compliance processes and procedures, including know your customer (KYC), monitoring, reporting, and sanctions screening, to meet and exceed industry standards and regulatory expectations. The company is committed to continuously enhancing these areas to ensure a secure and compliant trading environment for all its users.

About Paxful

Paxful is a global payment network, letting anyone move money nearly anywhere, powered by a borderless community of cryptocurrency traders. Popular with +14 million users around the world, especially in the Global South, Paxful offers traders in over 130 countries access foreign and digital currencies using more than 450 on-ramps. Founded in 2015, the company was named a TIME100 Most Influential Company for 2022.

