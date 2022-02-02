جامعة باكسفل
اقرأ كل ما يمكن معرفته عن العملات المشفرة & وتقنية البلوكتشين من خلال مقالات ودورات & ومقاطع فيديو متعمقة.

نصائح و فوائد

ما الجديد

نصائح و فوائد

أصقل مهاراتك في التداول ، وتعرف على الآثار الضريبية ، واستخدم التقلبات لصالحك ، واكثر بكثير.
نصائح و فوائد

التعدين مقابل تداول العملات المشفرة: أيهما أكثر ربحية؟

إن الاختيار بين التعدين مقابل تداول العملات المشفرة لكسب المال ينحصر بين المخاطرة والمكافأة. إعرف أيهما مناسب لك.

1 min
١٣/‏٠٤/‏٢٠٢٢
How to Safely Trade Gift Cards on Paxful

Here are some best practices to follow from fellow users to ensure your safety when trading gift cards for Bitcoin on Paxful.

4 min
April 18, 2022
How Market Capitalization Works in Bitcoin & Crypto

Knowing the total value of an asset can help you make smarter investment decisions. Learn how market capitalization works and how it applies to crypto.

4 min
April 18, 2022

How are NFTs Used in Wash Trading?

Wash trading occurs when a trader acts both as a buyer & seller to artificially pump the value of an asset. Is this the case for some NFTs as well?

4 min
April 7, 2022
What is the Crypto Fear and Greed Index?

While the future is unpredictable, the crypto fear and greed index accurately gauges market trends and helps you make decisions at the perfect time.

8 min
April 1, 2022
How to Send Money to Ukraine Using Bitcoin

How to Send Money to Ukraine Using Bitcoin

Trouble sending money to Ukraine via traditional means? Use Bitcoin & enjoy lower fees, faster transactions, & over 350 ways to cash out. Here’s how.

4 min
March 24, 2022
What are Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs)?

Decentralized autonomous organizations, or DAOs, are communities without designated leaders that function autonomously with the help of blockchain.

5 min
March 7, 2022
Blockchain in the Internet of Things

The Role of the Blockchain in the Internet of Things

The Internet of Things (IoT) connects people, processes, & technology together. But could the blockchain enhance this futuristic network even further?

5 min
February 14, 2022

Loopring (LRC) on Making ETH Gas Fees Cheaper

Loopring (LRC) is a Layer 2 protocol built on top of the Ethereum blockchain to speed up transaction times, but can it also reduce ETH gas fees?

4 min
February 3, 2022
Solving Crypto’s Scalability Issue: What Is Layer 2?

Blockchain networks today are facing a huge problem: the more people use it, the slower it becomes. Here’s how Layer 2 Networks aim to solve that issue.

6 min
January 27, 2022
Everything You Need to Know About the Metaverse

Everything You Need to Know About the Metaverse

Facebook, now Meta, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced his vision for a digital universe — the Metaverse. See how it works and what its potential is here.

7 min
January 26, 2022
ما الجديد

ابق على اطلاع دائم بما يحدث في مجال العملات المشفرة واحصل على آخر التحديثات من باكسفل.
ما الجديد

تم إدراج و ضم منصة باكسفول Paxful في Time100 قائمة الشركات الأكثر تأثيراً

تقديراً لمساعدة الملايين من الأفراد الذين يعانون من نقص خدمات البنوك في تحقيق الشمول المالي ، تم ضم Paxful لقائمة TIME100 للشركات الأكثر تأثيراً.

1 min
٣٠/‏٠٣/‏٢٠٢٢
Paxful Named to Time’s List of the Time100 Most Influential Companies

In recognition for helping millions of underbanked individuals attain greater financial inclusion, Paxful is included to TIME100 Most Influential Companies.

2 min
March 30, 2022
Take Your Business to the Next Level With Paxful Pay PoS

Allow over 7 million users from all over the world to access your business with Paxful Pay PoS. Here’s how you can use this feature.

1 min
March 17, 2022
Paxful x Mayor of Miami x BWB Bitcoin 2022 Giveaway

Paxful & BWB Partner with Miami Mayor & Venture Miami to Promote Bitcoin Education

Paxful & BWB partners with the Mayor of Miami & Venture Miami to give away 500 tickets to the Bitcoin 2022 Conference to students & residents.

5 min
March 14, 2022
Here’s a List of Bitcoin Events and Crypto Conferences in 2022

Expand your knowledge of all things crypto and join these events & conferences happening this year. Mark these dates down on your calendar now.

10 min
March 3, 2022
You Can Now Receive USDT for Less Than $1

Thanks to the Tron Network, you can now receive Tether (USDT) payments on Paxful for less than $1. Head over to your Paxful Wallet to try it out now.

1 min
February 23, 2022
Here’s Where You Can Catch Us in February

These are the dates & places where you can catch the Paxful Team in India, Nigeria, Indonesia, Vietnam, & El Salvador this February. See you there!

1 min
February 16, 2022
Paxful Launches La Casa Del Bitcoin

Paxful Launches Bitcoin Educational Center in Heart of El Salvador

La Casa Del Bitcoin is a Paxful educational center that aims to provide free & accessible learning opportunities around Bitcoin. Read more about it here.

3 min
February 2, 2022
Best of Crypto and Bitcoin in 2021

Revisiting the Best of Crypto and Bitcoin in 2021

NFTs, BTC becoming legal tender, & another crypto ban made headlines this year. Let’s revisit the most notable events in the world of Bitcoin in 2021.

6 min
December 21, 2021
Work Less With the All-New Gift Card Hub

You can now automatically sell gift cards for Bitcoin with the Gift Card Hub. Just input the details of up to 50 cards, sit back, & watch the BTC flow.

2 min
December 13, 2021
Lunu Partners with Paxful to Enable Quick and Seamless Purchases in Crypto

Our partnership with Lunu makes it easier for users in Europe and the United Kingdom to make in-store cashless payments or do online checkouts instantly.

2 min
November 30, 2021
