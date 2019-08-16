见解与指南
如何发展更多联盟计划成员？

Paxful Team
2019/08/16
阅读时间1分钟
见解与指南
联盟营销——绝妙的线上生财之道

Basanta lamichhane
2019/08/16
阅读时间1分钟
新闻与更新
Paxful：LocalBitcoins取消现金出价 Paxful仍然支持现金的点对点交易

上周末，知名比特币公司LocalBitcoins宣布，将取消其网站上的所有现金出价。这个消息一公布，就震惊了全球的数字货币市场。在此，Paxful的团队向全球用户保证，在这里，现金仍然是非常重要的支付方式。

Paxful Press
2019/06/06
阅读时间1分钟
见解与指南
香港獨家：【2019年最新購入Bitcoin教學】 用PayMe都可以購入Bitcoin？10分鐘足不出戶輕鬆完成交易﻿

Paxful Team
2019/05/06
阅读时间1分钟
新闻与更新
点对点比特币市场Paxful®将通过Jumio实现优化的AI身份认证

增加新的关键技术：进一步优化反洗钱程序并有效实施KYC

Paxful Press
2019/04/03
阅读时间1分钟
新闻与更新
Paxful全球最新验证程序

为了建构一个更规范的平台，打击欺诈行为，保护用户正当权益，Paxful现已在全球范围内实施最新的验证程序。在新的验证流程中，所有交易量或账户活动达到1500美元的用户，都必须上传身份证（ID）以通过帐户验证。

Paxful Press
2019/03/20
阅读时间1分钟
见解与指南
教程：比特币售卖指南 第二章——用户资料验证，直接售卖

Ray
2017/03/27
阅读时间1分钟
见解与指南
教程：比特币售卖指南 第一章——Paxful钱包使用及充值

Ray
2017/03/27
阅读时间1分钟
